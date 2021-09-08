'Jolina' to make 8th landfall in Batangas while 'Kiko' intensifies

This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Jolina (international name Conson) and Typhoon Kiko (international name Chathu) September 8.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:43 a.m.) — Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is forecast to make its eighth landfall over Lobo-San Juan area in Batangas on Wednesday morning while Typhoon Kiko rapidly intensified over the Philippine Sea.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina has slightly weakened and is about to make another landfall.

At 7 a.m., Jolina was located over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas with winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph. It is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Jolina is forecast the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are still up in the following areas:

Signal No. 2

Marinduque

the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)

the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands,

the central and southern portions of Quezon (Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon, Sampaloc, Unisan, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Alabat, Pitogo, City of Tayabas, Padre Burgos, Lucban, Gumaca, Agdangan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Atimonan, Quezon, Tiaong, Mauban, Perez, Lucena City, Dolores, Real, Infanta)

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Metro Manila

the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Signal No. 1

La Union

the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)

the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

the rest of Bulacan

the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

the western portion of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona)

the western portion of Romblon (Odiongan, Romblon, Banton, Santa Maria, Concepcion, San Andres, San Jose, Looc, Ferrol, Alcantara, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera, Santa Fe)

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

What to expect

Heavy rainfall

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over: Metro Manila, Romblon, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Camarines Provinces, and Mindoro Provinces

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Albay, Sorsogon, northern Palawan, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Guimaras

Severe winds

Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds over: areas under Signal No. 2

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with occasional gusts over: areas under Signal No. 1

Coastal inundation

Storm surge of up to 1.5 m over several coastal areas of Quezon

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 2

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1

Forecast positions

Thursday morning: In the vicinity of San Narciso, Zambales

Friday morning: 470 km west of Daguan City, Pangasinan (outside PAR)

Saturday morning: 840 km west of Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

Signal No. 4 may be hoisted due to 'Kiko'

Meanwhile, PAGASA warned that the highest possible wind signal that may be raised for Typhoon Kiko is Signal No. 4.

At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 1,175 km east of Central Luzon with winds of 150 kph and gustiness of 185 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signals are raised yet but PAGASA said wind signals may be hoisted for several provinces in Northern Luzon, with higher wind signal levels possible over Extreme Northern Luzon starting Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Forecast positions

Thursday morning: 830 km East of Central Luzon

Friday morning: 410 km East of Aparri, Cagayan

Saturday morning: Over the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes

Friday morning: 525 km Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside the PAR)

– Patricia Lourdes Viray