




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte raising past COA reports on Aquino admin ‘a clear case of misdirection’ — De Lima
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 2:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte raising past COA reports on Aquino admin â€˜a clear case of misdirectionâ€™ â€” De Lima
President Rodrigo Duterte holds a televised meeting with the coronavirus task force on Feb. 15, 2021. 
Presidential Communications Facebook page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Detained Sen. Leila De Lima on Wednesday accused President Rodrigo Duterte of attempting to "misdirect" criticism of his own government by digging up Commission on Audit reports on the interior and justice departments under the previous administration. 



Duterte during a pre-recorded address aired late Tuesday night revived allegations that the Department of Justice under De Lima in 2013 had unliquidated cash advances amounting to P617.44 million. The same allegation was carried by news outlets years prior and was disputed by the DOJ at the time, which said nearly all cash advances had already been liquidated as of 2014.





The president also raised that state auditors flagged fund transfers worth P7 billion that were not liquidated by the Department of the Interior and Local Government led by Mar Roxas in 2013. Roxas' camp at the time is quoted in several news reports as saying the funds were unliquidated because the DILG's projects were still being implemented. 



"For someone who cannot even publicly disclose and release his own SALN, Duterte's accusation against me and Sec. Mar Roxas regarding COA's past reports on our agencies is just plain rich in irony and hypocrisy," De Lima said in a handwritten dispatch from Camp Crame where she is currently detained. 



She further called Duterte's remarks "a clear case of misdirection," challenging the president to file cases with the Ombudsman arising from the same COA reports. 



"[Duterte] cannot [file a case] because those accounts have long been settled and closed. The COA knows that," she added. "That is why no further cases were made out of those reports, and that is why Duterte, with all his penchant for filing fabricated cases against me, was not able to fabricate a case out of those COA reports." 



De Lima: Previous admin took audits seriously, did not threaten auditors  



"Besides, neither I nor Sec. Mar Roxas threatened the COA after those reports were released," De Lima added, drawing a comparison with Duterte's who recently cursed at state auditors and instructed them to stop flagging agencies and publishing reports. 



READ: Duterte reminded: COA an independent body, necessary check on state spending



"Walang nagsisigaw sa aming dalawa sa telebisyon na winarak kami ng COA (Neither of us have screamed on television that COA destroyed us)," she also said, poking at Health Secretary Duque III's outburst during a House hearing. 



De Lima further said that she, along with other members of the late President Benigno Aquino III's Cabinet, "always took COA reports seriously, corrected whatever deficiencies were identified in those reports, and acted accordingly to comply with COA recommendations." 



Duterte in recent weeks has again faced scrutiny over his decision to retain Duque as health secretary despite COA flagging "deficiencies" in the Department of Health's spending of critical pandemic funds. 



Last night, the president reiterated his support for Duque who he said was "painted black" by COA's audit report, and said he would never fire the health secretary but would accept a voluntary resignation. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON AUDIT
                                                      LEILA DE LIMA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Duterte leaves shameful legacy of squandering arbitral award&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Duterte leaves shameful legacy of squandering arbitral award’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte will leave a “shameful legacy” of squandering the 2016 Arbitral Award in exchange for Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderna seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in adolescents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moderna seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in adolescents


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Moderna submitted its application...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tugade to LTO: Put on hold mandatory PMVIC testing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tugade to LTO: Put on hold mandatory PMVIC testing


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation has shelved the implementation of the mandatory private motor vehicle inspection center testing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination ID rollout by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination ID rollout by September 1


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rollout of the unified vaccination cards in Metro Manila can start on Sept. 1, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez: More vaccines arriving this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez: More vaccines arriving this month


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
More vaccine doses will be delivered to the country before September, according to National Task Force against COVID-19 chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Para chess team to compete in PCAP 3rd Conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Para chess team to compete in PCAP 3rd Conference


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
If the game of chess is challenging enough, then consider what it must be like for the Philippine Paralympic Chess Team....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte raising past COA reports on Aquino admin &lsquo;a clear case of misdirection&rsquo; &mdash; De Lima
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte raising past COA reports on Aquino admin ‘a clear case of misdirection’ — De Lima


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"For someone who cannot even publicly disclose and release his own SALN, Duterte's accusation against me and Sec. Mar Roxas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Med students seek board exam postponement as COVID-19 cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Med students seek board exam postponement as COVID-19 cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The worsening health crisis also puts a heavy burden on the emotional and mental wellbeing of the examinees," the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in quarantine after 'very close contact' with COVID-19 patient
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in quarantine after 'very close contact' with COVID-19 patient


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Unfortunately, I need to have myself excused in the activities I have committed myself to. Apologies to everyone who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines orders 10 million more Sinovac jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines orders 10 million more Sinovac jabs


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
During a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired late Tuesday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with