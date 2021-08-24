




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte stands by Duque but says he will accept resignation if offered
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 11:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte stands by Duque but says he will accept resignation if offered
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is seen making an address in this undated file photo.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Palace promised a "bombshell" during President Rodrigo Duterte's taped address aired on Tuesday night but it began with a declaration that he would not fire Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.



Duque has been under fire in recent weeks because of an audit report by the Commission on Audit that flagged "deficiencies" in Department of Health spending that hampered the government's pandemic response.





"The popular notion is they (agencies) are flagged because there is corruption," Duterte said of the report. 



The COA did not discuss corruption in its report, only potential irregularities and inefficiencies in public spending. Auditors recommended that Duque remind heads of operating units, hospitals, and other facilities, to "act with urgency and efficiency" in using funds allocated to the department.



At a House briefing last week, COA chairperson Michael Aguinaldo said that DOH had been given time to respond to auditors' findings. The health department was aware of audit deadlines, he said, adding the agency can still submit supporting documents to address audit findings.



"There are constant meetings with the management," he told House lawmakers. "There is also an exit conference, so it’s not correct to say there was no due process."



Duterte: Duque 'painted black' by audit report



But Duterte said the report had already "painted Duque black." He clarified that he is not saying that COA targeted Duque or that government spending should not be checked but said auditors should be "fair" in summarizing their findings.



He added he will not fire Duque, who has also been criticized for the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Kung si Duque will offer to resign voluntarily, tatanggapin ko (If Duque offers to resign voluntarily, I will accept it)," the president said.



"Pero pag ako magsabi sa kanya mag-resign ka (But for me to tell him to resign), that will never happen," he said.



He stressed that he would not hesitate to fire Cabinet officials for corruption involving "even just P10,000" but said also that he will not entertain "outright dismissal because of the clamor of the public." — Jonathan de Santos


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON AUDIT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte accepts nomination for VP, admin party faction says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte accepts nomination for VP, admin party faction says


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
This comes after the national executive council of the PDP-Laban earlier this month endorsed the tandem of Sen. Christopher...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Tuesday posted 12,067 new coronavirus infections to push its total to 1,869,691.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief urges 'better ideas' than 'tokhang' tactics vs leftists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief urges 'better ideas' than 'tokhang' tactics vs leftists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the proposal, barangay officials are directed to visit supposed leftists to convince them to not be leftists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Through the program called “We Vax As One,” Metro Manila residents can now try to book a slot for inoculation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates or IDs for the National Capital Region may be issued on September 1, Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate ratifies amendment on higher penalties for perjury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate ratifies amendment on higher penalties for perjury


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Senate has ratified an amendment that seeks to impose higher penalties for perjury to stop people from committing the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House budget hearing starts tomorrow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House budget hearing starts tomorrow


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Budget hearings in the appropriations committee of the House of Representatives will start tomorrow, three days after the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA: Pfizer vaccine needs full Philippines approval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA: Pfizer vaccine needs full Philippines approval


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Pfizer-BioNtech will have to apply for a Certificate for Product Registration for its COVID-19 vaccines to be given full approval...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo launches podcast to reach younger generation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo launches podcast to reach younger generation


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has joined the growing podcast community in the country with her own series that promises “more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec to probe logistics deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec to probe logistics deal


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Chairman Sheriff Abas said he has asked the poll body’s special bids and awards committee to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with