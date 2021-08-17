Philippines can take in asylum seekers from Afghanistan â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is willing to accept asylum seekers from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Islamist movement Taliban.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that the country has in the past admitted persons who left their homelands to avoid persecution. He cited the Philippines' welcoming of asylum seekers when the Russian czar was overthrown and of Jews during World War II.

In 1979, the Philippines also put up an asylum center to process refugees from Vietnam after the end of the war there. Most of the refugees have since settled in the US, Canada and Australia. Others went back to Vietnam and some stayed behind to live in Palawan.

"Since time immemorial, the Philippines has had jurisprudence even before the Convention of Refugees welcoming asylum seekers. As stated by the Supreme Court...the Philippines will not hesitate to admit individuals fleeing their homelands because of fear of persecution," Roque said at a press briefing.

"Lahat po ng kinakailangan ng kalinga dahil sila po ay pini-persecute sa kanilang bayan, mayroon po kayong lugar dito sa Pilipinas (All those who need help because they are being persecuted in their country, they have a place here in the Philippines)," he added.

Roque said it would be up to the foreign affairs department to determine whether the Philippines would recognize and open diplomatic channels with the Taliban-led Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last Sunday following the collapse of the US-backed government. Chaos ensued at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans tried to escape from Taliban rule.