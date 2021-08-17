




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines can take in asylum seekers from Afghanistan â€” Palace
Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021.
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Philippines can take in asylum seekers from Afghanistan — Palace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 7:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is willing to accept asylum seekers from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Islamist movement Taliban.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque noted that the country has in the past admitted persons who left their homelands to avoid persecution. He cited the Philippines' welcoming of asylum seekers when the Russian czar was overthrown and of Jews during World War II.  





In 1979, the Philippines also put up an asylum center to process refugees from Vietnam after the end of the war there. Most of the refugees have since settled in the US, Canada and Australia. Others went back to Vietnam and some stayed behind to live in Palawan.



"Since time immemorial, the Philippines has had jurisprudence even before the Convention of Refugees welcoming asylum seekers. As stated by the Supreme Court...the Philippines will not hesitate to admit individuals fleeing their homelands because of fear of persecution," Roque said at a press briefing.



"Lahat po ng kinakailangan ng kalinga dahil sila po ay pini-persecute sa kanilang bayan, mayroon po kayong lugar dito sa Pilipinas (All those who need help because they are being persecuted in their country, they have a place here in the Philippines)," he added.



Roque said it would be up to the foreign affairs department to determine whether the Philippines would recognize and open diplomatic channels with the Taliban-led Afghanistan.



The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last Sunday following the collapse of the US-backed government. Chaos ensued at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans tried to escape from Taliban rule.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AFGHANISTAN
                                                      REFUGEES
                                                      TALIBAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What scientists know about Lambda variant of COVID-19                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What scientists know about Lambda variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Much remains unknown about Lambda and its epidemiological impacts. But here are answers to some questions about the variant,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospitals group: Over P86 billion in claims not received from PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospitals group: Over P86 billion in claims not received from PhilHealth


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hospitals in the country have not received over P86 billion in claims from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. from January...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte reminded: COA an independent body, necessary check on state spending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte reminded: COA an independent body, necessary check on state spending


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It is not COA that is the problem but negligence as well as corruption and poor management in the DOH that Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: COVID-19 is here to stay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: COVID-19 is here to stay


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
People may no longer enjoy carefree strolling and drinking sessions for years as the virus that causes COVID-19 is "here to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte orders gov't agencies to ignore audit findings as he hits COA for 'flogging'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte orders gov't agencies to ignore audit findings as he hits COA for 'flogging'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered agencies to ignore the reports of the Commission on Audit and has asked state auditors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines can take in asylum seekers from Afghanistan &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines can take in asylum seekers from Afghanistan — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is willing to accept asylum seekers from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Islamist movement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 300 rights groups press for accountability from Duterte, his men over killings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 300 rights groups press for accountability from Duterte, his men over killings


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Human rights advocates and groups across the globe are pressing the International Criminal Court and the United Nations Human...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Labor chief Bello contracts coronavirus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Labor chief Bello contracts coronavirus


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Labor and Employment announce...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 One Hospital Command Center receiving more than 400 calls daily
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
One Hospital Command Center receiving more than 400 calls daily


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The One Hospital Command Center is seeing an average of 450-480 calls daily, the same numbers the referral center was receiving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH poll: 4 in 10 Filipino adults drink alcohol, 15% smoke tobacco products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH poll: 4 in 10 Filipino adults drink alcohol, 15% smoke tobacco products


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A mobile phone health survey conducted by the Department of Health showed that alcohol consumption of Filipinos remains high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with