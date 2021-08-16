




































































 




   







   















House Makabayan bloc calls on Comelec to extend voter registration
This Feb. 4, 2021 photo shows voter registration at the Comelec office in Quezon City. 
House Makabayan bloc calls on Comelec to extend voter registration

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the House of Representatives Makabayan bloc on Monday filed a resolution urging the Commission on Elections to extend voters registration period for at least another month, citing possible “massive disenfranchisement” amid the pandemic.



BusinessWorld reported that six lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc called on the House to urge the Comelec to extend the deadline for voter registration until at least October 31, or for a month, “to deter massive voter disenfranchisement amid COVID-19 pandemic.”





“The September 30 deadline was set before the COVID-19 pandemic and it now falls upon the COMELEC’s prerogative to adjust the deadline due to the ramifications of the pandemic,” they said.



The lawmakers noted that due to Enhanced Community Quarantine and Modified ECQ periods imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, voter registration was suspended for months. The lockdowns affected even satellite registration period too.



“Considering the five-and-a-half month suspension which is equivalent to approximately 28.3% or 164 days of the voter registration period across the country and, after that, month-long suspensions in areas under ECQ and MECQ brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic (some areas, such as Metro Manila, lost up to 36.8% of the entire registration period), COMELEC has the prerogative to set the deadline of voter registration on a later date but before Jan. 9. 2022,” the resolution read.



The Comelec suspended voter registration in Metro Manila from August 6 to 20, during the lockdown period.



There were also reports of limited registration slots, ineffective registration sites and lone lines due to staff shortage, prompting registrants to line up as early as 4:00 a.m, they said.



They claimed that some 13.1 million prospective voters may be disenfranchised due to backlog.



“Thus, extending voter registration is all the more prudent thing to do and is already an imperative as we have just and heavier reasons to implement it now more than ever,” the resolution further read.



Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon last week said there will be no extension of voter registration. The STAR quoted her as saying that the Comelec has “to finish Project of Precincts in December… Voters’ names will have to be assigned to precincts.”



But Guanzon assured that the Comelec is looking for ways to allow voters more time to sign up for the 2022 polls such as a proposal to allow Sunday registration. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from BusinessWorld, The STAR/Sheila Crisostomo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 16, 2021 - 9:30am                           


                           

                              
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 16, 2021 - 9:30am                              


                              
The Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives files a resolution urging the Commission on Elections to extend the voter registration to deter massive voter disenfranchisement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The lawmakers point out that the five-and-a-half-month suspension of voter refistration period due to community quarantines is equivalent to approximately 28.3% or 164 days.



"Whereas, the backlog and challenges in voter's registration threaten to disenfranchise an estimated 13.1 million prospective voters in the upcoming 2022 national elections," the resolution read.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:06pm                              


                              
Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she supports the youth leaders in their call for voter registration extension. 



"I stand with you in calling for a significant extension for voters’ registration. Ang daming nakataya sa parating na eleksyon," says Hontiveros.



"Let it be clear that the voice of the youth is strong, and that the voice of the youth should not be ignored. While we build a new and better normal, the youth should decide what that will look like. The youth should decide the outcome of the 2022 elections. And that should begin by giving you the time you are promised by our laws," she adds.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 4, 2021 - 10:38am                              


                              
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, a first-termer, says on ANC's "Headstart" that he plans to run for vice president in 2022. Gatchalian has yet to talk to Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who is a party mate in the Nationalist People's Coalition.



Sotto has said that he plans to run for vice president alongside Sen. Panfilo Lacson. 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:31am                              


                              
The United Nationalist Alliance, an opposition coalition during the Aquino administration, is suspending "all matters concerning alliances, coalitions, and other political activities" in light of uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 Delta variant.



"Amid the atmosphere of 'Elections 2022', UNA finds it cold and insensitive to put on the table any electoral agenda while our people are experiencing uncertainties in the wake of the growing Delta variant cases in the country," the party says.



"Politics is aggravating a public health issue," it says, adding party members will instead focus on helping address the pandemic.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 23, 2021 - 2:29pm                              


                              
Comelec signs memoranda of agreement with two internet voting solutions provides — Indra Sistemas and Voatz — for live runs of their overseas internet voting systems.



This is part of the poll body's exploratory study for possible use of internet voting.



"The test runs, which come at no cost to the commission, will begin in July. This exploratory test use of a mobile app for overseas voters is groundbreaking, and the results will be a significant and valuable impact on how elections may be conducted in the future," Commissioner Rowena Guanzon says.



                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
