




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems
In this file photo taken on March 8, 2021 Medical worker Nicholas Tessier fills syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The United States on August 12 authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant. "The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," said acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.
AFP/Joseph Prezioso

                     

                        

                           
US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Agence France-Presse (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 12:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.



Emergency use authorization for a third injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator.





"The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.



"Other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine at this time," she added.



The FDA said the additional dose was for solid organ transplant recipients or those with equivalent weakened immune systems.



US health authorities had been debating whether a third dose may be required, following a similar move by Israel.



More than 619,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19, with case numbers increasing sharply in recent months due to the spread of the Delta variant.



The country's rapid vaccination program has slowed particularly in politically conservative regions in the South and Midwest, and among younger people, those with lower income and racial minorities.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      UNITED STATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health officials scolded Dr. Romeo Quijano after he claimed on radio dZRH that the jabs are "more dangerous" than the virus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the second straight day, new coronavirus cases yesterday breached 12,000, according to the Department of Health.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
It would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide whether to identify the mayor who was stripped of the authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregnant women now part of jab priority group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregnant women now part of jab priority group


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pregnant women are now part of the priority group for vaccination against COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force estimates 'almost 50%&rsquo; of NCR fully vaccinated by August 20
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force estimates 'almost 50%’ of NCR fully vaccinated by August 20


                              

                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 estimates that nearly half of Metro Manila's residents will be fully vaccinated by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. has withdrawn his application to become an associate justice of the Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samira Gutoc, who mounted a failed senatorial bid under the opposition slate Otso Diretso in 2019, has joined the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived Friday in the Philipp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Portugal Perez, the Judiciary’s homegrown justice who dedicated his 45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with