




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Senate urged to pass 'tougher, more comprehensive' bill banning single-use plastics
This photo taken on May 12, 2018 shows a dog on a garbage-filled creek in Manila.
AFP/Noel Celis

                     

                        

                           
Senate urged to pass 'tougher, more comprehensive' bill banning single-use plastics

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 4:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Environment groups on Tuesday called on the Senate to pass a more stringent and comprehensive bill that will prohibit the production and use of single-use plastic products and packaging.



A petition signed by nearly 58,000 individuals was also sent to Senate President Vicente Sotto III to pass a bill that will address the problem from the very first stages—at extraction and production.





“We now call on the Senate to pass a tougher and more comprehensive bill anchored on upstream solutions as opposed to end-of-life waste management,” the petition said.



Groups asked senators to approve a legislation that will set an immediate timeline for the phasing out of single-use plastic products, promote and provide incentives to eco-friendly alternatives and systems such as refills-and-deposit schemes, and mandate producers to cut back on the use of single-use plastics.



The definition of single-use products in the measure should be also consistent with the definition of Non-Environmentally Acceptable Products and Packaging (NEAPP) under Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.



They added that the proposed regulation should uphold the existing ban on incineration, and the exclusion of burning and thermal waste treatment.



Four bills seeking to regulate the production and use of single-use plastic products have been filed in the Senate. These bills remain pending at the committee level.



House bill



Last month, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 9147, which seeks to phase out single-use products.



While it is a first step in the right direction, the proposed measure lacked strong sense of urgency, the groups said. 



The bill seeks to phase out, within a year of enactment into law, the production, importation, sale, distribution, provision, and use of single-use plastic products such as drinking straws, stirrers, confetti, and packaging.



It also aims to mandate, within four years, the halting of production and use of cutlery, film wrap, packaging, sachets and pouches, and beverage containers.



“In acting on plastic pollution, we do have to balance swift response with bold goals that are focused on upstream solutions that stop plastic pollution at its source and life cycle impacts instead of just waste management when plastic is already in our environment and something that we are already facing,” Marian Ledesma, Greenpeace zero waste campaigner, said in a briefing Tuesday.



“There shouldn’t be loopholes or policy gaps that could be exploited by producers and it should address the solution head on, at source, without relying on methods, technologies or practices just because they’re readily available or economically feasible,” she added.



Ledesma also stressed that the publication and enforcement of NEAPP would have removed the need for a law banning single-use plastics.



In February, 20 years after the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act became law, the commission included the first items on the list: plastic soft drink straws and coffee stirrers. However, the resolution has yet to be fully signed


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SINGLE USE PLASTIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo revealed that she has also engaged in “exploratory talks” with Sen. Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The President did not identify the LGU so we can’t act unless there is a specific and clear instruction," DILG spokesman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's Food and Drug Administration said the Gamaleya Research Institute has applied for emergency use authorization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR &mdash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR — MMDA


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[The Metro Manila Council] also passed a resolution this afternoon that it is the last time to leave the house even though...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights said it is investigating the Manila barangay watchman’s shooting of a curfew violator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
His doctor is advising him against it but President Rodrigo Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors despite the risks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH recommends shelving the vaccination for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH recommends shelving the vaccination for minors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The health department has recommended the delaying of the vaccination of children, citing the limited supply of COVID-19 jabs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 8,560 new COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 8,560 new COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Tuesday logged 8,560 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,676,156.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10.65% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10.65% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Figures as of August 9 show that 13.38 million Filipinos, or 12.27% of the population, have received a first dose of the life-saving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP acknowledges police-linked 'advocacy groups' are collecting people's data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP acknowledges police-linked 'advocacy groups' are collecting people's data


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We're not using that...there's no such thing as a census [because] these are voluntary," he also said. "This is not a c...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with