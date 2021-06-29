Groups seek to sue solid waste management commission

MANILA, Philippines — Civil society groups sent notices to the National Solid Waste Management Commission and government agencies that they may face a suit for failing to address the country’s plastic pollution problem.

The organizations led by marine conservation group Oceana said this was the first step in compelling the commission and representatives of its member-agencies to implement Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Under the two-decade-old law, the NSWMC is mandated to prepare a list of non-environmentally accepted products within a year after the law’s effectivity and to update the list annually.

“We can no longer bear the inaction of the NSWMC which has failed to implement its mandated task to prepare a list of non-environmentally acceptable products and packaging (NEAPP),” Oceana Vice President Gloria Estenzo Ramos said.

“Their lack of concern for 20 long years is far too deplorable and inexcusable. The groups believe it is time to interpose and take the necessary action on this issue,” Ramos, an environmental lawyer, added.

Commission welcomes pending suit

Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda, who serves as NSWMC’s alternate chair, welcomed the move as “this will serve as a motivation to all government officers and people who are really serious on solving the solid waste problem in the country, especially when it deals with single use plastics.”

Notices were sent to Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who chairs the commission, as well as to the heads of Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Health, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Agriculture and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

Ramos said if the responses of the members of the commission are not encouraging, “we will have to proceed and avail of legal remedies available under the Constitution and the various laws.”

So far, straws and stirrers

In February, 20 years after the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act became law, the commission included the first items on the list: plastic soft drink straws and coffee stirrers. The resolution, however, has yet to be fully signed.

Antiporda said there was a letter from the DOST recommending “a more holistic approach in developing policies regarding NEAP.”

Groups said banning straws and stirrers was not enough and called for the inclusion plastic cutleries, labo bags, bottles, cups, plates, take-out containers, and styrofoam food containers on the list.

Antiporda said plastic cutleries and plastic 'labo' bags were among the items referred to the DOST for study “for us to come up with decision on said listing.”

Early this month, House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda filed a resolution seeking to investigate and audit the NSWMC for the delay in the implementation of the NEAP list.

According to a 2015 study by non-profit Ocean Conservancy, the Philippines produced 2.7 million metric tons of plastic wastes.

A report by Global Alliance for Incinerators Alternatives released in 2019 showed the Filipinos throw around 164 million pieces of sachets, 57 million shopping bags, and 45.2 million pieces of labo bags every day. — Gaea Katreena Cabico