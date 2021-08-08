Manila starts 24/7 vaccination service

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government will start its 24-hour, seven days a week vaccination program in three public elementary schools tonight, Manila Public Information Office (PIO) chief Julius Leonen said yesterday.

In a Viber message, Leonen said the three 24/7 vaccinations sites will be at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Holy Trinity Academy in Sampaloc and Jacinto Zamora Elementary School in Pandacan.

Leonen said that no walk-ins will be accommodated at the 24/7 vaccination sites, where operations will start at 7 p.m. tonight, a first in the country.

He said that 330 volunteers will facilitate the 24/7 vaccination sites which includes 48 screeners, 119 vaccinators, 138 encoders, 10 logistics persons and 15 marshals.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced the implementation of the 24/7 vaccinations of Manila residents on Aug. 2. Malacañang placed the National Capital Region under enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20.

“Whoever is licensed to administer the vaccine, I will assign you at night to replenish our workforce, our medical frontliners during daytime,” Moreno said.

The Manila Health Department and the Office of the City Mayor is looking for doctors, nurses, dentists, midwife, medical technologists, pharmacists, computer encoders and other professionals of allied health programs and is accommodating volunteers to be deployed and who can administer the vaccines.

Volunteers may text or call 0995-106-9524 (Globe) and 0960-604-0771 (Smart).