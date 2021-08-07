




































































 




   







   















Gusty conditions expected over parts of Luzon as 'Huaning' enhances habagat
Satellite image captured on August 7, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. shows Tropical Storm "Huaning" (international name: Lupit).
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Huaning (international name: Lupit) is unlikely to directly affect the country, but is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring gusty conditions over some areas in northern Luzon, PAGASA said.



Gusty conditions are expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao and Abra, according to the state weather bureau.





PAGASA warned that habagat will bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 meters to 4.5 meters) over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon, making sea travel risky for small vessels.



Huaning made landfall in the vicinity of Hsinchu City in Taiwan, packing wings of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 110 kph.



The tropical storm is forecast to move generally east northeastward. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility and emerge off the north or northeastern coast of Taiwan over the East China Sea by Saturday afternoon or evening.



Huaning is then expected to turn northeastward and head towards the direction of Kyushu in southern Japan.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

