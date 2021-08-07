Tropical Storm Huaning enters Philippine Area of Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported Saturday that a tropical storm has entered the Philippines’ weather monitoring area.

PAGASA said that Tropical Storm Huaning (international name: Lupit) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

At 5:00 AM today, Tropical Storm LUPIT entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the local name #HuaningPH.



Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/r6to4MCLeN — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) August 7, 2021

It said that it will begin issuing tropical cyclone bulletins beginning at 11 a.m.

As of 3 a.m., Huaning packed winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.