Tropical Storm Huaning enters Philippine Area of Responsibility
Satellite image captured on August 7, 2021 at 5 a.m. shows Tropical Storm "Huaning" (international name: Lupit) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported Saturday that a tropical storm has entered the Philippines’ weather monitoring area.



PAGASA said that Tropical Storm Huaning (international name: Lupit) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 5 a.m. on Saturday.






It said that it will begin issuing tropical cyclone bulletins beginning at 11 a.m.



As of 3 a.m., Huaning packed winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

