Philippines detects 119 more cases of Delta variant
Residents queue for vaccination in Marikina City, suburban Manila on August 6, 2021, as authorities imposed another lockdown to slow the spread of the hyper-contagious Delta variant and ease pressure on hospitals while trying to avoid crushing economic activity.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported Friday 119 additional cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.



This brought the total known Delta cases in the country to 450, the Department of Health said in a statement. Of the total, 12 are active cases.





Of the new Delta cases, 93 are locals and 20 are returning migrant Filipinos. Six cases are still up for validation.



The department said the indicated addresses of the local cases are Metro Manila (18), Calabarzon (14), Central Luzon (18), Western Visayas (31), Northern Mindanao (8), Central Visayas (1), Eastern Samar (1), Zamboanga Peninsula (1), and Cordillera Administrative Region (1).



“Based on the case line list, 118 cases have been tagged as recovered while one has an outcome that is being verified,” it said.



Early Friday, the DOH said that the Delta variant has been found in all 16 cities in Metro Manila and its lone municipality of Pateros.



The capital region returned to enhanced community quarantine Friday in an attempt to contain the spread of the variant that was first discovered in India and ease pressure on hospitals.



The department said Thursday that while evidence for community transmission is still being studied, the government “should act aggressively as if there is already community transmission.”



Other variants



The DOH, Philippine Genome Center and University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health also reported 125 Alpha variant cases, 95 Beta variant cases, and 11 P.3 variant cases.



This means a total of 2,093 Alpha cases, 2,362 Beta cases, and 287 P.3 cases have been detected in the country.



                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
