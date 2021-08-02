




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Group seeks return of Filipino, Panitikan as core subjects in college
In this photo taken November 26, 2018, protesters assail the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the validity of Republic Act 10533 or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.
The STAR/KJ Rosales

                     

                        

                           
Group seeks return of Filipino, Panitikan as core subjects in college

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 4:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A group on Monday pressed government to reinstate Filipino and Panitikan as mandatory subjects in colleges and universities, as the country marks Buwan ng Wika this August. 



The Supreme Court in 2019 ruled that studies on the Filipino language and literature could be excluded as core subjects at the tertiary level. 





Members of the high court then struck down petitions questioning the constitutionality of Circular Memorandum 20 s. 2013 by the Commission on Higher Education. 



For the group Alyansa ng Mga Tagapagtanggol ng Wikang Filipino (Tanggol Wika), the coronavirus pandemic showed the important role the two subjects play, especially at the time of a crisis. 



Lead convenor David Michael San Juan told a briefing about how Filipino and Panitikan helped record people's experiences during the pandemic, and allowed more to understand discussions on health. 



"It is through these subjects that problems in this situation are tackled more," he said in Filipino, "where many have nothing to eat or have lost their jobs. Yet these are subjects that were removed in college."



San Juan also credited universities' Filipino departments to helping fight COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the country. Such is a problem that even government acknowledged in its goal to inoculate up to 70 million this year.



He said those behind the efforts work to translate materials from the Department of Health that are usually set in English to Filipino. 



Two bills were since filed to legislate making Filipino and Panitikan mandatory units in college — House Bill 223 by Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers' Party-list), and Senate Bill 1838 by Sen. Francis Pangilinan. 



Their passage, however, remains unclear in the 18th Congress, with only a few months left before lawmakers get busy to work on their election or re-election bids in 2022.



Add that to other pending measures certified as urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as getting next year's national spending plan on the floor.



"We call on our congressmen and senators and possible candidates to give priority to these measures," said Mon Karlo Mangaran of Tanggol Wika, adding they hope the bills would be refiled in the next legislative cycle. 



San Juan said CHEd leadership under its chairperson Prospero de Vera III could still leave a "lasting legacy" for the next generation by reverting the CMO 20. 



He also urged school administrators to no longer wait for recourse, as the Supreme Court ruling only allowed institutions to make Filipino and Panitikan optional, but did not mandate their removal. 



"This Buwan ng Wika, we challenge universities to walk the talk," San Juan added in Filipino. "Let us not make our national language a mere decoration every August."



Tanggol Wika's briefing was held to launch its 10-point manifesto for the 2022 elections, with making Filipino and Panitikan on top of their list. 



Among other concerns included were to also make Philippine Government and Constitution required in college, as well as Philippine History in high school. 



The group also called for strengthening Lumad schools and other institutions in communities that are preserving language, culture, and tradition, as well as increasing the government's spending on the education sector.



"We are not setting aside traditional celebrations of the Buwan ng Wika," San Juan said in Filipino, "but we need to add more and make it deeper especially on issues concerning our people."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      FILIPINO AND PANITIKAN
                                                      TANGGOL WIKA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Sino kaya ang isusunod nila?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senate Democrats expressed concern about the human rights situation in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I hope to implement [these] especially with the start of ECQ implementation on August 6."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd readies for Brigada Eskwela despite online classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd readies for Brigada Eskwela despite online classes


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education is mobilizing for the conduct this week of the national schools maintenance program, popularly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Group seeks return of Filipino, Panitikan as core subjects in college
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group seeks return of Filipino, Panitikan as core subjects in college


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
For Tanggol Wika, the pandemic showed the important role the Filipino and Panitikan subjects play, especially at the time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG open to 24/7 vaccinations but rejects house-to-house proposal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG open to 24/7 vaccinations but rejects house-to-house proposal


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Imagine the conduct of house-to-house vaccination where our medical frontliners go through houses in a street, one by one....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'San Roque 21' counsel sees long trial for urban poor nabbed seeking food aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'San Roque 21' counsel sees long trial for urban poor nabbed seeking food aid


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"All out ang prosecution, they said there could be as many as 15 witnesses, the policemen. So hearings will last until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH reports 'consistent' rise in COVID-19 admissions in past 10 days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH reports 'consistent' rise in COVID-19 admissions in past 10 days


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Patient admissions to PGH are on the rise with 143 on Sunday from around 100 patients on July 12, PGH spokesperson Jonas del...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As lockdown looms, community groups urge &lsquo;ayuda&lsquo; for informal waste workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As lockdown looms, community groups urge ‘ayuda‘ for informal waste workers


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Our request is that we be given food every day because we do not have the resources to buy food if we are not allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with