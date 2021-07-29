PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska
MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Thursday assured the public that the magnitude 8.2 quake that struck off the Alaskan peninsula on Thursday poses no tsunami threat to the Philippines.
The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.
"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory. "This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake."
No action is required at this time, PHIVOLCs also said.
Get the latest updates on the earthquake here.
An 8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey says, prompting a tsunami warning.
The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville, the USGS said. The US government issues a tsunami warning for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.
"Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts," the US Tsunami Warning System says in a statement. — AFP
Two earthquakes struck the waters of Surigao del Norte on Sunday morning, Phivolcs says.
The first earthquake felt at 10:59 a.m. was magnitude 5.2, which was located 97 kilometers east of Burgos, Surigao del Norte.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeSurigaoDelNorte#iFelt_SurigaoDelNorteEarthquake— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) June 6, 2021
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 06 Jun 2021 - 10:59 AM
Magnitude = 5.2
Depth = 017 kilometers
Location = 10.54N, 126.79E - 097 km N 54° E of Burgos (Surigao Del Norte)https://t.co/g3ZVPLI65w pic.twitter.com/2UHEAH0bmR
A magnitude 5.8 tremor was also reported 72 km east of Burgos at around 11:20 a.m.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeSurigaoDelNorte#iFelt_SurigaoDelNorteEarthquake— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) June 6, 2021
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 06 Jun 2021 - 11:20 AM
Magnitude = 5.8
Depth = 010 kilometers
Location = 10.39N, 126.61E - 072 km N 55° E of Burgos (Surigao Del Norte)https://t.co/UdciJMNdCZ pic.twitter.com/S1Iy7g92RQ
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the waters 64 kilometers west of San Antonio, Zambales at around 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, Phivolcs says.
Intensity I was felt in Quezon City while Instrumental Intensity I was also reported in Marikina City and Olongapo City.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeZambales#iFelt_ZambalesEarthquake— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) May 23, 2021
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 23 May 2021 - 12:41 PM
Magnitude = 5.2
Depth = 002 kilometers
Location = 14.73N, 119.25E - 094 km S 75° W of San Antonio (Zambales)https://t.co/3tkVIS9wvB pic.twitter.com/aq6E9Cnpn2
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental at around 10:02 a.m. on Sunday, according to state volcanologists.
Phivolcs reports Intensity I in Kiamba, Sarangani.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOccidental— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) May 23, 2021
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 23 May 2021 - 10:02 AM
Magnitude = 5.5
Depth = 113 kilometers
Location = 04.88N, 127.50E - 235 km S 61° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)https://t.co/Pmo7KlnAwN pic.twitter.com/lHtvlxUqCw
Phivolcs says a magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Patnongon, Antique at 10:05 a.m. Friday.
