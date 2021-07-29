PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Thursday assured the public that the magnitude 8.2 quake that struck off the Alaskan peninsula on Thursday poses no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory. "This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake."

No action is required at this time, PHIVOLCs also said.