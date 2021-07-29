




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska
Map shows the 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off Alaskan peninsula.
USGS

                     

                        

                           
PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 4:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Thursday assured the public that the magnitude 8.2 quake that struck off the Alaskan peninsula on Thursday poses no tsunami threat to the Philippines. 



The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.





"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory. "This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake." 



No action is required at this time, PHIVOLCs also said. 




                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EARTHQUAKE
                                                      PHIVOLCS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 29, 2021 - 3:41pm                           


                           

                              
Get the latest updates on the earthquake here. Main image by The STAR/Andy Zapata Jr.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 3:41pm                              


                              
An 8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey says, prompting a tsunami warning.



The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville, the USGS said. The US government issues a tsunami warning for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.



"Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts," the US Tsunami Warning System says in a statement. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 6, 2021 - 11:55am                              


                              
Two earthquakes struck the waters of Surigao del Norte on Sunday morning, Phivolcs says.



The first earthquake felt at 10:59 a.m. was magnitude 5.2, which was located 97 kilometers east of Burgos, Surigao del Norte.






A magnitude 5.8 tremor was also reported 72 km east of Burgos at around 11:20 a.m.



                           

                           

                              

                                 May 23, 2021 - 1:06pm                              


                              
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the waters 64 kilometers west of San Antonio, Zambales at around 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, Phivolcs says.



Intensity I was felt in Quezon City while Instrumental Intensity I was also reported in Marikina City and Olongapo City.



                           

                           

                              

                                 May 23, 2021 - 11:10am                              


                              
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental at around 10:02 a.m. on Sunday, according to state volcanologists.



Phivolcs reports Intensity I in Kiamba, Sarangani.



                           

                           

                              

                                 March 12, 2021 - 11:57am                              


                              
Phivolcs says a magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits Patnongon, Antique at 10:05 a.m. Friday.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese weightlifting team upset with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach for not tipping them off


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The China team was a little angry with [my coach] because he didn't share where my strength was," she said in Filipino....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fully vaccinated Gordon contracts COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Lino De La Cruz |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com note: Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting COVID-19. Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson, partyless since 2004, takes oath as Partido Reporma chairman


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who is eyeing a run for the presidency in the 2022 elections, has formally taken the helm of the revived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to Philippines from high magnitude quake in Alaska


                              

                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon was admitted to Makati Medical Center Wednesday night “for observation and further testing”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Households in ECQ areas to get cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Households in ECQ areas to get cash aid


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The order covers a million people in Iloilo City, Iloilo province, Cagayan de Oro, and Gingoog City. The areas will stay in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Protocol breached in deployment of SONA cops waiting for COVID-19 result
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Protocol breached in deployment of SONA cops waiting for COVID-19 result


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Thursday said deploying cops awaiting the results of their COVID-19 test for the President Rodrigo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with