5.09% of Filipinos fully vaccinated; gov't nears target of administering 500K jabs daily

MANILA, Philippines — The government has fully vaccinated 5.56 million of the Philippines' total 109 million population since it launched its inoculation campaign almost five months ago, the latest figures released by the National Task Force Against COVID-19 show.

This means that only 5.09% of Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of July 22. Officials have just a little over four months left to meet their target of fully inoculating another 64.91% — for a total of 70% — of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Another 10.87 million Filipinos have received one of two shots, equivalent to 9.97% of the country's population.

The Philippines has reached another milestone in its National Vaccination Program.



NTF also said it reached a "milestone" in its vaccination rollout, administering 472,356 COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, "the highest daily vaccination throughout the country has recorded."

"With this development, the country comes closer to reaching its target of carrying out 500,000 vaccinations per day," the task force said on Twitter.

Galvez in May said the government needed to vaccinate 500,000 people a day or three million per week to achieve herd immunity in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao and six other provinces in Regions III and IV — which make up 60% of the country's economy — by November 27. The same rate of vaccination to obtain herd immunity in the rest of the country by the end of the year.

The Philippines has the second-worst outbreak of coronavirus in Southeast Asia, trailing Indonesia with 1.54 million cases and 26,891 deaths.

The Department of Health earlier this week confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country, worsening fears that the highly infectious variant will drive a surge in cases in the Philippines as it has in neighboring countries. — Bella Perez-Rubio