




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
5.09% of Filipinos fully vaccinated; gov't nears target of administering 500K jabs daily
This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
5.09% of Filipinos fully vaccinated; gov't nears target of administering 500K jabs daily

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 10:42am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government has fully vaccinated 5.56 million of the Philippines' total 109 million population since it launched its inoculation campaign almost five months ago, the latest figures released by the National Task Force Against COVID-19 show. 



This means that only 5.09% of Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of July 22. Officials have just a little over four months left to meet their target of fully inoculating another 64.91% —  for a total of 70% — of the population to achieve herd immunity. 





Another 10.87 million Filipinos have received one of two shots, equivalent to 9.97% of the country's population. 






NTF also said it reached a "milestone" in its vaccination rollout, administering 472,356 COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, "the highest daily vaccination throughout the country has recorded." 



"With this development, the country comes closer to reaching its target of carrying out 500,000 vaccinations per day," the task force said on Twitter. 



Galvez in May said the government needed to vaccinate 500,000 people a day or three million per week to achieve herd immunity in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao and six other provinces in Regions III and IV — which make up 60% of the country's economy — by November 27. The same rate of vaccination to obtain herd immunity in the rest of the country by the end of the year. 



The Philippines has the second-worst outbreak of coronavirus in Southeast Asia, trailing Indonesia with 1.54 million cases and 26,891 deaths.



The Department of Health earlier this week confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country, worsening fears that the highly infectious variant will drive a surge in cases in the Philippines as it has in neighboring countries. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chief Justice Gesmundo, Senior Justice Bernabe head FLP boards of judges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chief Justice Gesmundo, Senior Justice Bernabe head FLP boards of judges


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo heads the board of judges of the Legal Scholarship Program of the Foundation for Liberty...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH confirms Delta local transmission
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH confirms Delta local transmission


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the detection of 23 local cases of the Delta variant in recent weeks, the Department of Health has declared that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian continues to bring rain, flood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian continues to bring rain, flood


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 remained hoisted over Batanes yesterday afternoon as Typhoon Fabian moved away from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to prioritize 5 bills in Duterte agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to prioritize 5 bills in Duterte agenda


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives will prioritize the five remaining bills in the legislative agenda of the Duterte administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carpio to Duterte: Ban Chinese fishers from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carpio to Duterte: Ban Chinese fishers from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio dared yesterday President Duterte to ban China from fishing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: COVID-19 cases among health workers drop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 cases among health workers drop


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 has gone down as most of them have already been vaccinated, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs GMO &lsquo;golden rice&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs GMO ‘golden rice’


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines became the world’s first country yesterday to approve the commercial production of genetically modified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No letup in delivery, administration of vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No letup in delivery, administration of vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no letup in the delivery of vaccines and the inoculation of Filipinos be it day or night, in fair or inclement weather,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 40% of Pinoys see better life ahead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
40% of Pinoys see better life ahead


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost four in 10 Filipinos expect their quality of life to improve in the next 12 months, the Social Weather Stations  said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force told to &lsquo;level up&rsquo; its &lsquo;reactive&rsquo; approach to Delta variant threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force told to ‘level up’ its ‘reactive’ approach to Delta variant threat


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte also scheduled what he called an "emergency" meeting for Saturday night, two days after local transmission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with