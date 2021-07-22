1.5 million more doses of Sinovac arrive

MANILA, Philippines — A batch of 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country on Thursday morning.

State-run PTV4 reported that the vaccines arrived at 7:50 a.m., through a Cebu Pacific flight.

It added that another one million doses of Sinovac will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday.

Sinovac’s two-dose CoronaVac accounts for the bulk of the country’s vaccine supply.

On Wednesday night, a shipment carrying 562,770 new doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country. This is the first batch of the country’s procured supply from the manufacturer as previous batches came from the COVAX facility.

The arrival of additional vaccines come as the country braces for the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant, and as the government double-time to ramp up inoculations.

As of Wednesday, health authorities recorded 1,524,449 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. Of these, 47,996 are deemed active. — Kristine Joy Patag