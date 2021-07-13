




































































 




   

   









OCTA calls to keep Metro Manila in GCQ until end-July
Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
OCTA calls to keep Metro Manila in GCQ until end-July

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Experts from the OCTA Research on Tuesday called to keep Metro Manila under general community quarantine for the rest of July, citing the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19. 



The capital region is under GCQ with some restrictions along with Bulacan, while the same status applies in Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal but with heightened curbs. 





President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new classifications this week, with curbs set to lapse on July 15.



OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye told Laging Handa that Metro Manila should remain in GCQ, but restrictions on business establishments can be eased.



"We say this because there is still the threat of the Delta," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "We are not yet ready for modified GCQ. We do not qualify even based on government criteria."



Rye stressed that the strict enforcement of public health standards should continue, as he added some are now being complacent. 



He also urged government to ramp up vaccination efforts in the "NCR Plus 8" which the fellow said would be crucial in the country's overall fight against the pandemic. 



"There is a need to accelerate our vaccination drive," Rye said in FIlipino. "We know there are challenges, but OCTA's call is to stick to the NCR Plus 8. That would be the solution not just for these areas but for the entire country."



 



Some 24 areas across the Philippines are also under GCQ but up to already the end of the month. There are 20 cities and provinces, meanwhile, under modified enhanced community quarantine until mid-July.



Prof. Guido David, another OCTA fellow, noted that new infections in many places in Mindanao are plateauing or slowing down.



Areas of concern, he said, are now in Mariveles in Bataan, as well as in Central Visayas.



"It is not yet alarming because their numbers are still okay in terms of health care utilization and positivity rate," David said of the region. "But cases are going up so it would be good to keep an eye on it."



Philippine health authorities reported 3,604 new coronavirus cases on July 13 to bring the total to 1,481,660.



The number, however, came with seven laboratories failing to turn in testing results.



COVID-19 deaths today stood at 26,092, while recoveries were at 1,408,634.

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

