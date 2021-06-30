




































































 




   







   















'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions in July; 20 areas under MECQ
This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions in July; 20 areas under MECQ

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 7:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force on the last day of June approved the quarantine classification of areas throughout the country for the next month. 



Announced Wednesday night, the order puts 20 cities and provinces under the strictest quarantine status, or Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.



Health authorities and experts have noted that while the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila has improved, it is now regions dealing with an uptick in infections. 



The capital region along with Rizal and Bulacan would be under General Community Quarantine with some restrictions, while Laguna and Cavite would be under the same but with heightened restrictions, all from July 1 to 15.



Apayao will also shift to GCQ until mid-July after the IATF approved local officials' appeal to downgrade it from MECQ.



These areas are also under GCQ from July 1 to 31:



    
	
  • CAR: Baguio City
    • 
	
  • Region 2: Santiago City, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino
    • 
	
  • Region 4-A: Batangas, Quezon
    • 
	
  • Region 6: Guimaras, Aklan, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Antique, Capiz
    • 
	
  • Region 9: Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Region 10: Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Region 12: General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato, South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • BARMM: Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur
    • 




The following, meanwhile, are under MECQ from July 1 to 15:



    
	
  • Region 2: Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Region 3: Bataan
    • 
	
  • Region 4-A: Lucena City
    • 
	
  • Region 4-B: Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Region 5: Naga City
    • 
	
  • Region 6: Iloilo City, Iloilo province
    • 
	
  • Region 7: Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Region 10: Cagayan de Oro City
    • 
	
  • Region 11: Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • CARAGA: Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur
    • 




Areas not mentioned, or the rest of the country, will be under Modified General Community Quarantine or MGCQ for the entire month. It is the loosest quarantine status. 



The Philippines ended June with 4,509 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 1,412,559.



As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 30, 2021 - 6:42pm                           


                           

                              
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 30, 2021 - 6:42pm                              


                              
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approves the final quarantine classifications for July.



                                 June 30, 2021 - 4:06pm                              


                              
The total of coronavirus cases in the Philippines is now at 1,412,559 with 4,509 new cases reported Wednesday.



    
	
  • Recoveries: 5,839 new; 1,339,248 total
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 105 new; 24,662 total
    • 
	
  • Active cases: 48,649 or 3.4% of total
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 June 29, 2021 - 4:04pm                              


                              
The DOH reports 4,479 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total to 1,408,058.



    
	
  • Recoveries: 6,471 new; 1,333,464 total
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 101 new; 24,557 total
    • 
	
  • Active cases: 50,037 or 3.6% of total
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 June 28, 2021 - 4:08pm                              


                              
The Department of Health logs an additional 5,604 COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,403,588.



    
	
  • Active cases: 52,029 or 3.7% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 6,154, bringing the number to 1,327,103 
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 84, or now 24,456 in total
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 4:09pm                              


                              
The Department of Health logs 6,871 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 1,391,911.



    
	
  • Active cases: 53,447 or 3.8% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 8,720, pushing total to 1,314,220
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 92, bringing total to 24,224
    • 


                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
