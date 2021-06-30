'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions in July; 20 areas under MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force on the last day of June approved the quarantine classification of areas throughout the country for the next month.

Announced Wednesday night, the order puts 20 cities and provinces under the strictest quarantine status, or Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Health authorities and experts have noted that while the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila has improved, it is now regions dealing with an uptick in infections.

The capital region along with Rizal and Bulacan would be under General Community Quarantine with some restrictions, while Laguna and Cavite would be under the same but with heightened restrictions, all from July 1 to 15.

Apayao will also shift to GCQ until mid-July after the IATF approved local officials' appeal to downgrade it from MECQ.

These areas are also under GCQ from July 1 to 31:

CAR: Baguio City

Region 2: Santiago City, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino

Region 4-A: Batangas, Quezon

Region 6: Guimaras, Aklan, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Antique, Capiz

Region 9: Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City

Region 10: Iligan City

Region 12: General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato, South Cotabato

BARMM: Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur

The following, meanwhile, are under MECQ from July 1 to 15:

Region 2: Cagayan

Region 3: Bataan

Region 4-A: Lucena City

Region 4-B: Puerto Princesa

Region 5: Naga City

Region 6: Iloilo City, Iloilo province

Region 7: Negros Oriental

Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte

Region 10: Cagayan de Oro City

Region 11: Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte

CARAGA: Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur

Areas not mentioned, or the rest of the country, will be under Modified General Community Quarantine or MGCQ for the entire month. It is the loosest quarantine status.

The Philippines ended June with 4,509 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 1,412,559.

Deaths by half of 2021 reached 24,662, while recoveries have stood at 1,339,248. — Christian Deiparine