MANILA, Philippines — The People’s Reform Party (PRP) of the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago has joined the multi-party coalition led by the Hugpong Ng Pagbabago (HNP) of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

PRP president Narciso “Jun” Santiago Jr., husband of the late senator, said their party is also committing support for the possible presidential bid of Mayor Duterte.

“The People's Reform Party will give its full support to the presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio if she decides to run for president in the 2022 national elections,” he announced in a press conference in a hotel in Mandaluyong City.

“We in the People's Reform Party believe that Mayor Sara Duterte can continue the advocacies and principles of former Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago,”

Santiago recalled that the PRP also forged an alliance with HNP during the 2019 midterm elections, which would be renewed for next year’s polls.

“The PRP and the HNP share many things in common. The programs of government of both parties focus on reforms, discipline, leadership, and fighting corruptions in government,” he pointed out.

Santiago said that while Mayor Duterte has yet to decide, their party is hoping she would heed the strong clamor of the public for her to seek the presidency.

The party head also endorsed their member, presidential spokesman Sec. Harry Roque for the senatorial election next year.

“We believe that Sec. Harry deserves to run for senator because first and foremost he was a professor in UP College of Law so he knows the law. He also has the determination and commitment to defend the poor,” Santiago said explained.

In the same media conference, Roque said he has not decided yet whether to run for senator or not since he would still consult with his family.

But he thanked Santiago and the PRP for supporting him.

“Sen. Miriam and I had a long history together. We were together in UP Law. I took over her teaching load when she left,” Roque recalled.

Roque, a former party-list congressman, said he also joined and has not left PRP because he shared the same stands on issues with the late senator.

He said he continues to support the stand of Santiago for the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement, especially when he lawyered for the family of Jennifer Laude, who was killed by US soldier Joseph Scott Pemberton in 2014.