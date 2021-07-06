




































































 




   

   









â€˜Face-to-face classes to happen soonâ€™
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while President Duterte rejected the holding of in-person classes because of the emergence of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, the setup would “not be the same forever.”
'Face-to-face classes to happen soon'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It may not take long before pilot face-to-face classes are held because of the rising number of individuals who got vaccinated for COVID-19, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while President Duterte rejected the holding of in-person classes because of the emergence of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, the setup would “not be the same forever.”



He noted that the Philippines has administered close to 12 million vaccine doses while some Metro Manila cities have given the first dose to 70 percent of their population.



“The President said he wanted our people to be vaccinated. As to how many, we are not yet sure,” Roque said at a press briefing.



“But with 12 million of our people being vaccinated and with... some cities of Metro Manila hitting 70, even 100 percent of their population being given the first dose, let’s say that it won’t take long and it may be possible for us to have a pilot.



Let’s just wait for the vaccines to be administered,” he added.



Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the President decided against the holding of pilot in-person classes because the characteristics of the new COVID-19 variant are “very threatening.”



Asked if the President is looking at specific numbers, Briones replied: “It’s hard to say I want 50 percent or 90 percent or 80 percent. Those who will be excluded will be at a disadvantage.



That’s why our proposal is to have a small pilot study so we can see how effective our health protocols are.”



“But what’s really scary is the new variant is unpredictable and this is being studied thoroughly.



I cannot speak for the President but that is his only condition – the safety of children and teachers involved in our educational program,” she added.



Duterte previously said he could not place the health of students at risk while the Philippines is still addressing the more transmissible COVID-19 variants.



The National Task Force against COVID-19 said yesterday that as of 6 p.m. of July 4, 2021, a total of 11,708,029 doses have already been administered.



Of the figure, 8,839,124 individuals have received their first dose while 2,868,905 have completed the required two doses. – Jose Rodel Clapano


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

