'Emong' slightly intensifies, seen to become tropical storm in 24 hours
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Emong has slightly intensified and is seen to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said on Sunday.
The weather bureau in its afternoon bulletin said Emong was last seen at 780 kilometers east of Virac in Catanduanes.
It now has 55 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 70 kph. The tropical depression now moves north-northwestward still at 25 kph.
PAGASA said Emong is forecast to keep that direction. Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, it will traverse the Batanes-Babuyan Islands but as a tropical storm by then.
These areas will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains from the said period due to Emong.
"It will then weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon and remnant low by Wednesday," the agency added.
As of 5 p.m., the following areas remain under PAGASA's Signal No. 1:
- Batanes
- northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)
- including Babuyan Islands
PAGASA advised local disaster officials to take the necessary measures to protect lives and property. Those living in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards were also told to follow evacuation and other instructions from their officials.
Emong is the fifth storm to enter the Philippines this year, which sees some 20 typhoons annually on average.
Apart from it, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Forecast Position
- Monday afternoon: 410 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
- Tuesday afternoon: 305 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside PAR)
- Wednesday afternoon: 845 km west northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon
Follow this page for updates on Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JMA
Tropical Depression Emong slightly intensifies as it moves north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
Signal No. 1 is still up over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands. This means that winds of 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours.
At 4 p.m., Emong was located 780 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.
TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 2— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) July 4, 2021
Tropical Depression “#EmongPH”
Issued at 5PM 04 July 2021
Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11PM today.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION “EMONG” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF SOUTHERN LUZON. pic.twitter.com/ewaYTwguMq
Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and some localities in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands in anticipation of the arrival of strong winds caused by Tropical Depression Emong.
At 10 a.m., Emong was located 700 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 east of Catarman, Northern Samar.
The weather disturbance has winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.
As of 8 a.m., the low pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The weather disturbance will be called Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
- Latest
- Trending