




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Emong' slightly intensifies, seen to become tropical storm in 24 hours
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression "Emong" and a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on July 4, 2021
RAMMB

                     

                        

                           
'Emong' slightly intensifies, seen to become tropical storm in 24 hours

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 5:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Emong has slightly intensified and is seen to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said on Sunday.



The weather bureau in its afternoon bulletin said Emong was last seen at 780 kilometers east of Virac in Catanduanes. 





It now has 55 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 70 kph. The tropical depression now moves north-northwestward still at 25 kph. 



PAGASA said Emong is forecast to keep that direction. Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, it will traverse the Batanes-Babuyan Islands but as a tropical storm by then. 



These areas will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains from the said period due to Emong.



"It will then weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon and remnant low by Wednesday," the agency added. 



As of 5 p.m., the following areas remain under PAGASA's Signal No. 1:



    
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)
    • 
	
  • including Babuyan Islands
    • 




PAGASA advised local disaster officials to take the necessary measures to protect lives and property. Those living in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards were also told to follow evacuation and other instructions from their officials. 



Emong is the fifth storm to enter the Philippines this year, which sees some 20 typhoons annually on average.



Apart from it, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. 



Forecast Position



    
	
  • Monday afternoon: 410 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Tuesday afternoon: 305 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside PAR)
    • 
	
  • Wednesday afternoon: 845 km west northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon
    • 






                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CATANDUANES
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      TROPICAL DEPRESSION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 4, 2021 - 5:28pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JMA

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 5:28pm                              


                              
Tropical Depression Emong slightly intensifies as it moves north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.



Signal No. 1 is still up over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands. This means that winds of 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours.



At 4 p.m., Emong was located 780 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:06pm                              


                              
Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and some localities in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands in anticipation of the arrival of strong winds caused by Tropical Depression Emong.



At 10 a.m., Emong was located 700 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 east of Catarman, Northern Samar.



The weather disturbance has winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 10:37am                              


                              
As of 8 a.m., the low pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



The weather disturbance will be called Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese, Vietnamese ships in West Philippine Sea disperse after coast guard challenge                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese, Vietnamese ships in West Philippine Sea disperse after coast guard challenge


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The coast guard's BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) spotted five Chinese and two Vietnamese ships at the vicinity waters off Marie Louise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A year into Anti-Terror Law, kin of terror-tagged peace consultant left with frozen assets, constant anxiety
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A year into Anti-Terror Law, kin of terror-tagged peace consultant left with frozen assets, constant anxiety


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Freezing my father’s and others’ almost negligible accounts purportedly to cripple the communist movement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 vaccine cards count as alternative to testing requirement for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 vaccine cards count as alternative to testing requirement for travel


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration on Sunday said it has finalized protocols for Filipinos who are now fully vaccinated for COVI...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ateneo establishes own survey unit for polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ateneo establishes own survey unit for polls


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ateneo School of Government, through its policy think tank Ateneo Policy Center, has established an opinion and survey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao alleges P10.4B in aid lost to corruption, to refer documents to Senate panel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao alleges P10.4B in aid lost to corruption, to refer documents to Senate panel


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Saturday claimed that he was in possession of documents baring billions lost due to corruption across...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs sees 'anomalously high' levels of sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs sees 'anomalously high' levels of sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Phivolcs said it recorded 22,62B tonnes of SO2 gas emission from the Taal. Since 12 a.m. of July 4, it also saw 26 strong...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Militarization in Philippines has 'damaging effects' on civic space, democratic freedoms &mdash; think tank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Militarization in Philippines has 'damaging effects' on civic space, democratic freedoms — think tank


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Saferworlds said that President Rodrigo Duterte has weaponized counter-terrorism to pursue "a narrow, securitised political...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,966 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,966 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday logged 5,966 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 1,436,369.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief: Body cam procurement fully accounted for
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief: Body cam procurement fully accounted for


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The money allocated by Congress for its purchase has been fully accounted for and in fact, the PNP has even saved more than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan coalition to conduct 'preferential survey' on nominees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan coalition to conduct 'preferential survey' on nominees


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"As such, 1Sambayan has instead decided to engage the services of a professional pollster to conduct a preferential survey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with