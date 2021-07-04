'Emong' slightly intensifies, seen to become tropical storm in 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Emong has slightly intensified and is seen to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said on Sunday.

The weather bureau in its afternoon bulletin said Emong was last seen at 780 kilometers east of Virac in Catanduanes.

It now has 55 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 70 kph. The tropical depression now moves north-northwestward still at 25 kph.

PAGASA said Emong is forecast to keep that direction. Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, it will traverse the Batanes-Babuyan Islands but as a tropical storm by then.

These areas will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains from the said period due to Emong.

"It will then weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon and remnant low by Wednesday," the agency added.

As of 5 p.m., the following areas remain under PAGASA's Signal No. 1:

Batanes

northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

including Babuyan Islands

PAGASA advised local disaster officials to take the necessary measures to protect lives and property. Those living in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards were also told to follow evacuation and other instructions from their officials.

Emong is the fifth storm to enter the Philippines this year, which sees some 20 typhoons annually on average.

Apart from it, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Forecast Position