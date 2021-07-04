Signal No. 1 up in Batanes, Cagayan due to 'Emong'

MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said the low pressure area seen over Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression at around 8 a.m., with storm signals up in select areas.

The agency in a bulletin said Tropical Depression "Emong" was spotted at 700 kilometers east northeast of Guian, or 790 km east of Catarman in Northern Samar.

Currently, it packs 45 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The sixth storm to enter the Philippines this year has a speed of 25 kph, and moves at a northwestward direction.

As of 11:00 a.m. of July 4, these areas are under Signal No. 1:

Batanes

northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

PAGASA said Emong is likely to remain a tropical depression throughout its forecast period.

It will also keep its direction until Monday morning, its center forecast to traverse Batanes-Babuyan Islands area by Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property," PAGASA said.

The agency warned those living in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards to follow evacuation and other instructions from their local officials.

Emong was among the two low pressure areas PAGASA was monitoring this morning.

The second LPA, it said, was last seen in the vicinity of Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro. It is less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

Its effect along with that of the Southwest Monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern Quezon including Polilio Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan including Calamian Islands, Mindoro Provinces and Antique.

Forecast Position