Signal No. 1 up in Batanes, Cagayan due to 'Emong'
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression "Emong" and a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility
MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said the low pressure area seen over Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression at around 8 a.m., with storm signals up in select areas. 



The agency in a bulletin said Tropical Depression "Emong" was spotted at 700 kilometers east northeast of Guian, or 790 km east of Catarman in Northern Samar. 





Currently, it packs 45 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 55 kph. 



The sixth storm to enter the Philippines this year has a speed of 25 kph, and moves at a northwestward direction. 



As of 11:00 a.m. of July 4, these areas are under Signal No. 1:



    
	
  • Batanes
  • northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands
PAGASA said Emong is likely to remain a tropical depression throughout its forecast period. 



It will also keep its direction until Monday morning, its center forecast to traverse Batanes-Babuyan Islands area by Monday evening and Tuesday morning. 



"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property," PAGASA said.



The agency warned those living in areas highly or very highly susceptible to hazards to follow evacuation and other instructions from their local officials.



Emong was among the two low pressure areas PAGASA was monitoring this morning. 



The second LPA, it said, was last seen in the vicinity of Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro. It is less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours. 



Its effect along with that of the Southwest Monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern Quezon including Polilio Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan including Calamian Islands, Mindoro Provinces and Antique.



  • Monday morning: 530 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan 
  • Tuesday morning: 140 km west of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Wednesday morning: 745 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
Follow this page for updates on Emong, the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 12:06pm                              


                              
Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Batanes and some localities in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands in anticipation of the arrival of strong winds caused by Tropical Depression Emong.



At 10 a.m., Emong was located 700 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 790 east of Catarman, Northern Samar.



The weather disturbance has winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving northwestward at 25 kph.




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 4, 2021 - 10:37am                              


                              
As of 8 a.m., the low pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



