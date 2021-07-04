Phivolcs sees 'anomalously high' levels of sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano
MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists said they have detected the highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide from the Taal Volcano on Sunday, warning that a similar eruption on July 1 could happen "anytime soon."
In an advisory, Phivolcs said it recorded 22,628 tonnes of SO2 gas emission from the Taal. Since 12 a.m. of July 4, it also saw 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency tremors in the volcano island.
"Some of these earthquakes were reportedly accompanied by rumbling and weakly felt by fish cage caretakers off the northeastern shortlines of the Volcano Island," the agency said.
"These observation parameters may indicate that an eruption similar to the July 1, 2021 event may occur anytime soon," it added.
TAAL VOLCANO ADVISORY— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 4, 2021
4 July 2021
4:15 P.M.#TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/2wRjzyT1zD pic.twitter.com/KCrmHmA1RZ
Thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes in recent days following the unrest over Taal Volcano.
Phivolcs sought to remind that Alert Level 3 remains up in the area, and current sulfur dioxide parameters indicate "ongoing magmatic extrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding explosions."
The agency said it strongly recommends evacuating communities in the volcanic island, as well as high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang, Banyaga, Agoncillo, Boso-Boso, Gulod, the eastern part of Bugaan East, Laurel and Batangas province.
It recommended the move citing possible hazards of "pyroclastic density currents" and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur.
Per the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, pyroclastic density currents mean "hot, fast moving "clouds" of gas, ash, and rock debris known as tephra."
"Pyroclastic density currents are most hazardous on, and immediately surrounding, the volcanic edifice," it said. "The best way to keep safe from is keep distant from the mountain during periods of unrest, when authorities are concered about possible eruption."
State seismologists added that the entire Taal Volcano Island has been declared a Permanent Danger Zone, and entry to it along with high-risk areas Agoncillo and Laurel must be disallowed.
"All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time," it said. "Communities around Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog, and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify."
Phivolcs has urged local governments there to do health checks on communities affected by vog to assess the impact of the sulfur dioxide on their constituents.
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over activity in Taal Volcano. (Main photo by Philstar.com/Rosette Adel)
State volcanologists record the highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano.
As of Sunday afternoon, Phivolcs log at an average of 22,628 tonnes/day and a total of 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.
"In view of the above, DOST-PHIVOLCS is reminding the public that Alert Level 3 prevails over Taal Volcano and that current SO2 parameters indicate ongoing magmatic extrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding explosions," Phivolcs says in an advisory.
TAAL VOLCANO ADVISORY— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 4, 2021
4 July 2021
4:15 P.M.#TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/2wRjzyT1zD pic.twitter.com/KCrmHmA1RZ
Alert Level 3 is still raised over Taal Volcano as Phivolcs records 31 volcanic earthquakes and weak background tremor in the past 24 hours.
Entering Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as sailing through Taal Lake, is still prohibited.
Phivolcs warns that pyroclastic density currents or base surge, volcanic tsunami and ashfall are possible.
BULKANG TAAL— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 4, 2021
Buod ng 24 oras na pagmamanman
04 Hulyo 2021 alas-5 ng umaga #TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/BkeiKzMqFn pic.twitter.com/EhXjrFCfMF
The government has activated Joint Task Force Taal to help with evacuation and potential relief operations, the Palace says Friday, June 2.
Police and Coast Guard units have also been put on alert for humanitarian and disaster relief operations.
"The Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 4-A is on heightened alert and has stockpiles of relief support consisting of food packs amounting to P1.4 million and non-food items worth P11 million," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also says.
"We ask residents in the areas surrounding the volcano lake to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, cooperate with their local authorities should the need for evacuation arise," he also says.
State volcanologists raise Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, which means that magmatic intrusion at the main crater may further drive succeeding eruptions.
Phivolcs says the volcano generated a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume one-kilometerhigh at 3:16 p.m. Thursday.
"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami," the agency says in a bulletin.
BULKANG TAAL— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 1, 2021
Raising ng Alert Level
01 Hulyo 2021#TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/roMPPOBP0Z pic.twitter.com/rY4ZdaqcAU
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 2 status over the Taal Volcano on Monday as it recorded 252 volcanic earthquakes with 17 volcanic tremor episodes in the past 24 hours.
State volcanologists however say they haven't advised people living near the volcano to evacuate yet.
Under Alert Level 2, a volcano is seen under increased unrest. Phivolcs reminds the public that "sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island." — The Filipino Connection/Marlon Luistro
- Latest
- Trending