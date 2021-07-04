Phivolcs sees 'anomalously high' levels of sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists said they have detected the highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide from the Taal Volcano on Sunday, warning that a similar eruption on July 1 could happen "anytime soon."

In an advisory, Phivolcs said it recorded 22,628 tonnes of SO2 gas emission from the Taal. Since 12 a.m. of July 4, it also saw 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency tremors in the volcano island.

"Some of these earthquakes were reportedly accompanied by rumbling and weakly felt by fish cage caretakers off the northeastern shortlines of the Volcano Island," the agency said.

"These observation parameters may indicate that an eruption similar to the July 1, 2021 event may occur anytime soon," it added.

Thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes in recent days following the unrest over Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs sought to remind that Alert Level 3 remains up in the area, and current sulfur dioxide parameters indicate "ongoing magmatic extrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding explosions."

The agency said it strongly recommends evacuating communities in the volcanic island, as well as high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang, Banyaga, Agoncillo, Boso-Boso, Gulod, the eastern part of Bugaan East, Laurel and Batangas province.

It recommended the move citing possible hazards of "pyroclastic density currents" and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur.

Per the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, pyroclastic density currents mean "hot, fast moving "clouds" of gas, ash, and rock debris known as tephra."

"Pyroclastic density currents are most hazardous on, and immediately surrounding, the volcanic edifice," it said. "The best way to keep safe from is keep distant from the mountain during periods of unrest, when authorities are concered about possible eruption."

State seismologists added that the entire Taal Volcano Island has been declared a Permanent Danger Zone, and entry to it along with high-risk areas Agoncillo and Laurel must be disallowed.

"All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time," it said. "Communities around Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog, and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify."

Phivolcs has urged local governments there to do health checks on communities affected by vog to assess the impact of the sulfur dioxide on their constituents.