Batangas guv laments limited authority in Taal's evacuation activity

BATANGAS, Philippines — Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas expressed his disappointment over the implementation of the Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System (ENIPAS) Act of 2018.

Mandanas said in the said law, the provincial government of Batangas has no longer the authority over matters concerning Taal volcano and the identified areas within the Taal Protected Landscape.

“We have to ask permission first to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to help our people, we don't even have the authority to order evacuation," Mandanas lamented.

The ENIPAS Act signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 declared 94 protected areas as national parks that are now under government protection and management.

These protected areas, including the Taal Volcano area, have been put under the control and supervision of the DENR.

The Taal Volcano Protected Landscape has an area of 62,292.16 hectares, equivalent to 20% of the entire Batangas province land area.

All declared protected areas are managed by a Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) composed of the DENR regional director as chairman, the governor, a senator who is a duly registered resident of the city/province where the protected area is located.

Also included in the board are the district representatives of the congressional district, mayors and barangay chairpersons of the area.

When asked whether PAMB has more authority than the Governor and how it affects LGU jurisdiction over their constituents, Mandanas said “In areas like taxation, work permits, zoning and construction, livelihood in the area, etc PAMB is more powerful than LGUs in the Protected area.“

While the governor agrees that the law is helpful, if you limit the area where protection of environment is needed.

The protected landscape vicinity of Taal volcano was originally 22,000 hectares but was increased to 62,000 hectares upon the passage of the ENIPAS law.

Aside from reduction of real property taxes previously collected by the provincial government, Mandanas feels the implication of the ENIPAS law gave DENR more than they can chew.

“It (is) the principle, the right, the authority over the big area and they cannot take the responsibility, handle the duty of serving our people. That cannot be quantified,” he added.

Despite this, Mandanas said the provincial government is exerting all efforts on the local level to work with the existence of the ENIPAS Act.

“We do what we can, this is a legislation concern, and our representatives, I am sure, should be more concerned,” he said.

PAMB members also include regional directors of the Department of Agriculture, the National Economic and Development Authority, the Department of Science and Technology, the Philippine National Police, the Department of National Defense, three representatives from either an NGO or PO, duly accredited both by the DENR and the provincial government, at least one but not more than three representatives from all the IPs/ICCs present in the area and recognized by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples; One representative from an academic institution and one representative from the private sector.