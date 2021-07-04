Batangas guv laments limited authority in Taal's evacuation activity
BATANGAS, Philippines — Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas expressed his disappointment over the implementation of the Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System (ENIPAS) Act of 2018.
Mandanas said in the said law, the provincial government of Batangas has no longer the authority over matters concerning Taal volcano and the identified areas within the Taal Protected Landscape.
“We have to ask permission first to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to help our people, we don't even have the authority to order evacuation," Mandanas lamented.
The ENIPAS Act signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 declared 94 protected areas as national parks that are now under government protection and management.
These protected areas, including the Taal Volcano area, have been put under the control and supervision of the DENR.
The Taal Volcano Protected Landscape has an area of 62,292.16 hectares, equivalent to 20% of the entire Batangas province land area.
All declared protected areas are managed by a Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) composed of the DENR regional director as chairman, the governor, a senator who is a duly registered resident of the city/province where the protected area is located.
Also included in the board are the district representatives of the congressional district, mayors and barangay chairpersons of the area.
When asked whether PAMB has more authority than the Governor and how it affects LGU jurisdiction over their constituents, Mandanas said “In areas like taxation, work permits, zoning and construction, livelihood in the area, etc PAMB is more powerful than LGUs in the Protected area.“
While the governor agrees that the law is helpful, if you limit the area where protection of environment is needed.
The protected landscape vicinity of Taal volcano was originally 22,000 hectares but was increased to 62,000 hectares upon the passage of the ENIPAS law.
Aside from reduction of real property taxes previously collected by the provincial government, Mandanas feels the implication of the ENIPAS law gave DENR more than they can chew.
“It (is) the principle, the right, the authority over the big area and they cannot take the responsibility, handle the duty of serving our people. That cannot be quantified,” he added.
Despite this, Mandanas said the provincial government is exerting all efforts on the local level to work with the existence of the ENIPAS Act.
“We do what we can, this is a legislation concern, and our representatives, I am sure, should be more concerned,” he said.
PAMB members also include regional directors of the Department of Agriculture, the National Economic and Development Authority, the Department of Science and Technology, the Philippine National Police, the Department of National Defense, three representatives from either an NGO or PO, duly accredited both by the DENR and the provincial government, at least one but not more than three representatives from all the IPs/ICCs present in the area and recognized by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples; One representative from an academic institution and one representative from the private sector.
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over activity in Taal Volcano. (Main photo by Philstar.com/Rosette Adel)
Alert Level 3 is still raised over Taal Volcano as Phivolcs records 31 volcanic earthquakes and weak background tremor in the past 24 hours.
Entering Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as sailing through Taal Lake, is still prohibited.
Phivolcs warns that pyroclastic density currents or base surge, volcanic tsunami and ashfall are possible.
BULKANG TAAL— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 4, 2021
Buod ng 24 oras na pagmamanman
04 Hulyo 2021 alas-5 ng umaga #TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/BkeiKzMqFn pic.twitter.com/EhXjrFCfMF
The government has activated Joint Task Force Taal to help with evacuation and potential relief operations, the Palace says Friday, June 2.
Police and Coast Guard units have also been put on alert for humanitarian and disaster relief operations.
"The Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 4-A is on heightened alert and has stockpiles of relief support consisting of food packs amounting to P1.4 million and non-food items worth P11 million," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also says.
"We ask residents in the areas surrounding the volcano lake to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, cooperate with their local authorities should the need for evacuation arise," he also says.
State volcanologists raise Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, which means that magmatic intrusion at the main crater may further drive succeeding eruptions.
Phivolcs says the volcano generated a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume one-kilometerhigh at 3:16 p.m. Thursday.
"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami," the agency says in a bulletin.
BULKANG TAAL— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 1, 2021
Raising ng Alert Level
01 Hulyo 2021#TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/roMPPOBP0Z pic.twitter.com/rY4ZdaqcAU
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 2 status over the Taal Volcano on Monday as it recorded 252 volcanic earthquakes with 17 volcanic tremor episodes in the past 24 hours.
State volcanologists however say they haven't advised people living near the volcano to evacuate yet.
Under Alert Level 2, a volcano is seen under increased unrest. Phivolcs reminds the public that "sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island." — The Filipino Connection/Marlon Luistro
Alert Level 2 is raised over Taal Volcano after state volcanologists recorded 28 volcanic tremor episodes, four low frequency volcanic earthquakes and one hybrid earthquake in the past 24 hours.
Phivolcs says the raising of the alert status means that there is probable magnetic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption.
"At Alert Level 2, evacuation is not yet recommended. However, the public is reminded that Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone and that entry into TVI, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain strictly prohibited," Phivolcs says Tuesday morning.
