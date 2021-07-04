2 LPAs seen to bring rains over parts of Philippines â€” PAGASA






































































 




   

   









2 LPAs seen to bring rains over parts of Philippines — PAGASA
This satellite image shows the two low pressure areas inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of July 4, 2021
2 LPAs seen to bring rains over parts of Philippines — PAGASA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Sunday said it is monitoring two low pressure areas inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which will continue to bring rains over a huge part of the country.



The agency in its morning forecast said the first LPA was seen at 815 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar. The second, it said, was spotted at 120 km east of Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro. 



Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said both weather disturbances have the chance of becoming storms. 



In that event, it would be the sixth and seventh to enter the country this 2021, and would be named "Emong" and "Fabian."



The Philippines sees 20 storms on average per year, with a super typhoon known as "Rolly" battering Luzon in November 2020.



PAGASA said cloudy skies and scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, as well as over Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and BIcol Region due to the two LPAs. 



The rest of Northern Luzon would see cloudy skies with chances of rain, the weather bureau added. 



