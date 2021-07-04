Chinese, Vietnamese ships in West Philippine Sea disperse after coast guard challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Seven foreign fishing vessels in the West Philippine Sea dispersed after a radio challenge by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on June 30.

The coast guard's BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) spotted five Chinese and two Vietnamese ships at the vicinity waters off Marie Louise Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

"This is Philippine Coast Guard BRP Cabra MRRV-4409. You are within Philippine exclusive economic zone," a BRP Cabra personnel said in a radio challenge on the foreign ships, as seen on a video released by the coast guard.

The PCG asked the foreign vessels to identify themselves and their intention in the area, as well as their last and next port call.

Marie Louise Bank, a feature in the Spratly Islands, is located 147 nautical miles off El Nido, Palawan.

The PCG said BRP Cabra "utilized Long Range Acoustic Device to conduct radio challenge to said vessels, in accordance with the PCG Manual on Rules on the Use of Force within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone."

The coast guard vessel later on the condition of a Filipino fishing ship which was also in the area.

At least 34 Filipino fishermen were on board F/B Xiroxira from San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

"The Filipino fishermen said they were able to conduct NORMAL FISHING OPERATIONS in the past two weeks without any untoward incidents at sea," the PCG said in a statement released Sunday.

In May, BRP Cabra and two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships also drove away seven Chinese maritime militia vessels at Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese ships were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation" at Sabina Shoal situated 130 nautical miles west of Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The offending vessels left the area after a series of challenges from the crew of BRP Cabra.