#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard â€” Esperon
Philippine Coast Guard BRP Cabra challenges Chinese maritime militia vessels spotted at Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
PCG/Released

Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard — Esperon

(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 8:17am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:36 a.m.) — Chinese maritime militia vessels seen at Sabina (Escoda) Shoal off the coast of Palawan have dispersed after a series of challenges by the Philippine Coast Guard, according to a report from the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS).

The report said that on April 27, seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation" at the shoal located 130 nautical miles west of Puerto Princesa, Palawan and east of Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Cabra and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships MCS 3002 and 3004 were conducting maritime patrols in the area.

"The crew of BRP Cabra issued a series of challenges to the offending vessels, but elicited no response from the CMMs. After around 20 minutes, however, the CMMs vessels dispersed and left the shoal after being challenged by BRP Cabra," National Security Adviser and NTF-WPS chair Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said.

BRP Cabra communicated with the Chinese maritime militia ships to point out that Sabina Shoal is part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone, the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

"This is Philippine Coast Guard BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409). You are within Philippine exclusive economic zone," BRP Cabra told the Chinese vessels, requesting them to provide their intention.

BRP Cabra, along with the two BFAR ships, went closer to the seven Chinese ships when they did not respond. 

"PCG and BFAR followed the sailing of the ships to ensure that the Chinese maritime militia vessels left Sabina Shoal," the coast guard said.

Five Chinese maritime militia ships were again sighted at Sabina Shoal when BRP Cabra returned two days later on April 29.

Esperon, however, noted that the Chinese ships left upon the arrival of the Philippine coast guard vessel.

"The Philippines is not deterred from defending our national interest, patrimony, and our dignity as a people with all that we have," Esperon said.

Just last week, the NTF-WPS confirmed that Chinese coast guard ships illegally remain in the West Philippine Sea.

The task force reported that three Chinese coast guard ships were seen in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, one in the municipality of Kalayaan, Palawan and another one in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

CHINA PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD SABINA SHOAL SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duque as hero? Lacson says &lsquo;hilo&rsquo;
Duque as hero? Lacson says ‘hilo’
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Senators disputed yesterday President Duterte’s assertion that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was the “hero”...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license &mdash; PMA
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license — PMA
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
"If they think they're above the law, they're not," the Philippine Medical Association said on doctors who prescribed the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up&rsquo;
‘Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up’
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to immediately lift quarantine restrictions “once things start to clear” even as he...
Headlines
fbfb
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
9 hours ago
Close to 700 more COVID-19 variant cases have been detected by the Philippine Genome Center and University of the Philippines-National...
Headlines
fbfb
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Philippines will require a “hard, long and strict” quarantine for travelers who will arrive in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
The temperature in Metro Manila yesterday hit 35.2 degrees Celsius, the hottest recorded so far this dry season, according...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd extends early registration in public schools
DepEd extends early registration in public schools
By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education has extended the early registration for incoming Kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 students...
Headlines
fbfb
PopCom sees higher maternal mortality
PopCom sees higher maternal mortality
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Population has reported an increase in maternal deaths in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
'Truth tagging' rhetoric reaches SC as anti-terror law debate resumes
'Truth tagging' rhetoric reaches SC as anti-terror law debate resumes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
Galandines did not exactly address the question but instead claimed that the government prefers not to use the term...
Headlines
fbfb
Justices zero in on longer detention without warrant under anti-terror law
Justices zero in on longer detention without warrant under anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
A provision of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 allowing the detention of suspected terrorists without a warrant came under...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with