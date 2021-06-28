




































































 




   







   















NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15
Residents queue at the Marikina Elementary school for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination on June 28, 2021.
NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 11:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and its close provinces will remain under general community quarantine with restrictions starting July 1 till July 15 as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.



President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped address late Monday approved the Department of Health's recommendation not to ease the capital region's quarantine restrictions despite a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.





This was after the independent OCTA Research Group urged the national government to keep the GCQ status for NCR Plus. Experts also backed continuing measures to prevent a "rebound surge."



Health authorities and experts have noted that while the situation in the capital region has improved, an uptrend in infections was detected in 12 other regions, especially the Davao Region. These include more urbanized locations such as the cities of Iloilo, Naga, Lucena, Cagayan de Oro and Puerto Princesa.



These areas will be observing the stricter "modified enhanced community quarantine" or MECQ for the same period.



Here is the complete list of areas under MECQ and GCQ.



MECQ



    
	
  • Region 2: Cagayan
    • 
	
  • CAR: Apayao
    • 
	
  • Region 3: Bataan
    • 
	
  • Region 4-A: Lucena City
    • 
	
  • Region 4-B: Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Region 5: Naga City
    • 
	
  • Region 6: Iloilo City, Iloilo province
    • 
	
  • Region 7: Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Region 10: Cagayan de Oro City
    • 
	
  • Region 11: Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • CARAGA: Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur
    • 




GCQ



    
	
  • NCR Plus: National Capital Region, Rizal and Bulacan — with some restrictions until July 15
    • 
	
  • Region 4-A: Laguna and Cavite — with heightened restrictions until Juyl 15
    • 
	
  • Region 4-A: Batangas and Quezon
    • 
	
  • CAR: Baguio City and Ifugao province
    • 
	
  • Region 2: City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino
    • 
	
  • Region 6: Guimaras, Aklan, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Antique and Capiz
    • 
	
  • Region 9: Zamboanga Sibugay, City of Zamboanga
    • 
	
  • Region 10: Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Region 12: General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato, South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • BARMM: Cotabato City
    • 




"NCR Plus" which includes Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan was returned to GCQ in mid-May, after months of hard lockdown due to a surge in infections that overwhelmed hospitals in the quarantine bubble.



The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, are under the lowest quarantine classification, or MGCQ, allowing businesses to fully operate while minimum health protocols are social distancing and wearing of face masks and shields are observed.



Other updates



    
	
  • Coronavirus cases in the country reached 1,403,588 on June 28, as officials reported 5,604 new infections.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths have since climbed to 24,456, while recoveries have stood at 1,327,103.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Peace Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, vaccine czar, says the country has achieved the target vaccination of 5 million a month. Government plans to further ramp up vaccinations to 8 million a month.
    • 
	
    
	
  • On June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27.
    • 
	
    
	
  • More doses are seen by July: 5.5 million doses from Sinovac, 1.17 million from AstraZeneca for the private sector and local governments, 250,000 on July 12 from Moderna, 2 to 4 million doses from COVAX, and some 800,000 to 1 million donated doses from the United States.
                                                      GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
