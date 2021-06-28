NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and its close provinces will remain under general community quarantine with restrictions starting July 1 till July 15 as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped address late Monday approved the Department of Health's recommendation not to ease the capital region's quarantine restrictions despite a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

This was after the independent OCTA Research Group urged the national government to keep the GCQ status for NCR Plus. Experts also backed continuing measures to prevent a "rebound surge."

Health authorities and experts have noted that while the situation in the capital region has improved, an uptrend in infections was detected in 12 other regions, especially the Davao Region. These include more urbanized locations such as the cities of Iloilo, Naga, Lucena, Cagayan de Oro and Puerto Princesa.

These areas will be observing the stricter "modified enhanced community quarantine" or MECQ for the same period.

Here is the complete list of areas under MECQ and GCQ.

MECQ

Region 2: Cagayan

CAR: Apayao

Region 3: Bataan

Region 4-A: Lucena City

Region 4-B: Puerto Princesa

Region 5: Naga City

Region 6: Iloilo City, Iloilo province

Region 7: Negros Oriental

Region 9: Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte

Region 10: Cagayan de Oro City

Region 11: Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte

CARAGA: Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur

GCQ

NCR Plus: National Capital Region, Rizal and Bulacan — with some restrictions until July 15

Region 4-A: Laguna and Cavite — with heightened restrictions until Juyl 15

Region 4-A: Batangas and Quezon

CAR: Baguio City and Ifugao province

Region 2: City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino

Region 6: Guimaras, Aklan, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Antique and Capiz

Region 9: Zamboanga Sibugay, City of Zamboanga

Region 10: Iligan City

Region 12: General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato, South Cotabato

BARMM: Cotabato City

"NCR Plus" which includes Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan was returned to GCQ in mid-May, after months of hard lockdown due to a surge in infections that overwhelmed hospitals in the quarantine bubble.

The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, are under the lowest quarantine classification, or MGCQ, allowing businesses to fully operate while minimum health protocols are social distancing and wearing of face masks and shields are observed.

