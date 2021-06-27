DILG says PNP should keep out of politics as it orders dismissal of 6 cops

MANILA, Philippines — With the 2022 polls approaching, the Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded the Philippine National Police to stay away from politics as it dismissed from the service six police officers over the illegal arrest of a vice-mayor in 2017.

In a statement sent to reporters, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reminded the police force to remain non-partisan public servants.

“We have been saying this: No one is above the law. The dismissal of these cops is a warning to the entire PNP to be non-partisan especially during the election season,” he said.

The former military general disclosed that the National Police Commission dismissed the following cops for the illegal arrest of Ella Garcia-Yulo in Negros Oriental:

former Moises Padilla town police chief Police Cpt. Allan Reloj

Police MSg. Ricardo Campos Dingcong Jr.,

Police Cpl. Nobel Perante,

Police Cpl. Felix Corejado Pesales Jr.,

Patrolman Michael Mondido,

Patrolman Darryl Ducay Dormido

A Napolcom investigation found that the six indeed committed grave misconduct and grave irregularities in the performance of their duties, according to the Interior chief.

The Napolcom also found their misdeeds to be election-related as then-vice mayor Garcia-Yulo was a political rival of then-Moises Padilla Mayor Magdaleno Peña in the 2019 elections.

What happened?

In 2017, Garcia-Yulo and her husband Felix Mathias Feria Yulo were driving along Barangay Crossing Magallon in Moises Padilla when they were signaled to halt for a vehicular search by the six cops headed by Reloj.

The couple claimed they were illegally accosted and harassed by the officers, who belonged to the Moises Padilla town police.

The six dismissed were accused of conducting an illegal checkpoint, performing unlawful arrest upon the Yulo couple, and performing an illegal search and seizure of the vehicle of the couple in violation of the 2013 PNP Police Operational Procedures.

"The search performed by the respondents on the complainants was unlawful because aside from violations of the PNP Police Operational Procedures, they also failed to prove the area where the checkpoint was placed was within their immediate control," Año said.

The Napolcom order also directed that aside from dismissal from service, the six police officers’ eligibility and retirement benefits are forfeited. They are banned from holding public office in the future.

Año in his statement called on the PNP as well as politicians to learn from the Garcia-Yulo case, which he said was classified as "political harassment."

“We won't allow the police to use the powers of the PNP for dirty political games and their affronts to the law. This dismissal comes at a proper time to remind the politicians and the PNP to play fair and within the bounds of law especially during the election season,” he pointed out.