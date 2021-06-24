




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap
Shows one of five Sikorsky S70-i Blackhawk helicopters for the Philippine Air Force that arrived at Clark Air Base on Nov. 9.
Department of National Defense

                     

                        

                           
Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 10:28am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force said Thursday that it has yet to find survivors after one of its new S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters figured in a mishap Wednesday night a few miles from Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac.



“So far, no survivors have been found,” the PAF said in a statement. “Their identities will be provided as soon as the members of their families were properly notified.”





What exactly happened to the chopper is unclear, but the PAF said “search, retrieval and recovery teams are diligently at work.”



The PAF said the helicopter was late for its scheduled return to Clark Air Base in Pampanga, which prompted the eventual search for it.



All other Black Hawks will be grounded until the investigation on the mishap is over, the PAF said.



In March 2019, the government entered into a $241-billion contract with Polish aerospace manufacturer PZL Mielec for 16 Black Hawk choppers.



President Rodrigo Duterte greenlit the purchase of 15 more of these helicopters in February this year. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MILITARY
                                                      PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators have raised the possibility that some government officials may be profiting from the sale of face shields, noting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oxford Dictionary&rsquo;s Word of the Day: Philippines' &lsquo;bakya&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Day: Philippines' ‘bakya’


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) featured the Tagalog word “bakya” as its Word of the Day on Tuesday, marking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Former senators eyeing to make a Senate comeback
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Former senators eyeing to make a Senate comeback


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A handful of former senators have disclosed that they are eyeing to make a comeback to the Senate just a few months before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arrest of vaccine refusers possible &ndash; Panelo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arrest of vaccine refusers possible – Panelo


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte’s chief legal counsel believes the 1987 Constitution gives the government sufficient authority, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo City mayor slams Roque for blaming citizens for COVID-19 spread
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo City mayor slams Roque for blaming citizens for COVID-19 spread


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Harry is okay, but sometimes, his mouth runs faster than his brain," Treñas said in an interview aired over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Princess Diana probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Princess Diana probe


                              

                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A former BBC chief who was criticised for his "woefully ineffective" probe into Martin Bashir's deception in securing a bombshell...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR COVID-19 death rate declining
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR COVID-19 death rate declining


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
A marked decline in mortality from COVID-19 in the National Capital Region has been observed over the past three months, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stricter border control sought vs COVID-19 variants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stricter border control sought vs COVID-19 variants


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Institutes of Health-University of the Philippines yesterday underscored the need to implement stricter border...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Agricultural workers file complaint vs Philippine government before ILO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Agricultural workers file complaint vs Philippine government before ILO


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agricultural workers have filed a formal complaint at the International Labor Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Israel medical experts in town to observe vaccine rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Israel medical experts in town to observe vaccine rollout


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government is hoping to learn from Israel medical experts who recently arrived to observe the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with