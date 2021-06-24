Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force said Thursday that it has yet to find survivors after one of its new S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters figured in a mishap Wednesday night a few miles from Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac.

“So far, no survivors have been found,” the PAF said in a statement. “Their identities will be provided as soon as the members of their families were properly notified.”

What exactly happened to the chopper is unclear, but the PAF said “search, retrieval and recovery teams are diligently at work.”

The PAF said the helicopter was late for its scheduled return to Clark Air Base in Pampanga, which prompted the eventual search for it.

All other Black Hawks will be grounded until the investigation on the mishap is over, the PAF said.

In March 2019, the government entered into a $241-billion contract with Polish aerospace manufacturer PZL Mielec for 16 Black Hawk choppers.

President Rodrigo Duterte greenlit the purchase of 15 more of these helicopters in February this year. — Xave Gregorio