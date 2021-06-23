Metro Manila classified as 'low-risk' area for COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila is now classified as “low-risk” area for COVID-19 as infections continue to go down, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said the number of cases in the capital region decreased by 23% in the last two weeks.
The average daily attack rate (ADAR) of Metro Manila dropped to 5.7 from 7.43, De Guzman added. ADAR refers to the number of new cases in an area over a two-week period, divided by the population there.
The average daily cases in Metro Manila decreased to 685 from June 16 to 22. It was lower than the average of 825 new cases per day from June 9 to 15.
De Guzman said the capital region is “exhibiting a slow decline after a plateau.”
“The goal now is to push it down even further so that we reach our pre-enhanced community quarantine levels of less than 500 [cases],” she said.
Metro Manila was placed under stricter lockdown in March along with four nearby provinces. The government has since put it under general community quarantine, where various restrictions has been eased.
Plateauing trend
Meanwhile, Caraga, Davao region and Soccsksargen in Mindanao; and Western Visayas are classified as “high-risk” areas due to high average daily attack areas
The health official said that while there are some improvements in the critical care capacity of areas in Visayas and Mindanao, utilization is still reaching high to critical risk levels.
Nationally, COVID-19 numbers are exhibiting a “plateauing trend” but there are “signs of slow increase,” De Guzman.
The Philippines has so far reported over 1.36 million COVID-19 cases, including 23,809 deaths. Of the total, 3.9% are active cases.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Manila allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnouts reported in the city.
Mayor Isko Moreno issued the directive at 4:30 p.m., Manila Public Information Office says.
Manila City started its no-walk in policy on Monday, resulting to low vaccination turnouts.
NEWS ALERT: Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnout.— Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) June 21, 2021
Directive was issued at around 4:30 pm today. #AlertoManileno #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/njD6CTbH01
Quezon City may terminate its contract with Zuellig Pharma Corp. over "technical difficulties" on its eZConsult service that have prevented residents from signing up for COVID-19 vaccination slots.
"We have issued an ultimatum to Zuellig so they can improve their system quickly and provide all the deliverables. If not, we have no other choice but to find another company that can do the job quickly and efficiently," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte says in a press statement.
The eZConsult system bogged down in June 10, 2021, the QC government said, "causing the city government’s inability to provide vaccines to its constituents in a quick and timely manner."
It said the city may also seek damages from the company over the inconvenience that the technical difficulties caused.
The curfew in the National Capital Region will be adjusted to from midnight to 4 a.m., Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos announces.
The new curfew hours — shorter than the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed in May — will take effect on June 15.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued a show-cause order for Majority Floor Leader Franz Pumaren to explain alleged violations of health protocols at a food distribution event on Tuesday afternoon.
"The move is consistent with the city government’s policy of going after violators of established health and safety protocols as well as to hold them accountable for their actions, regardless of status or position," the mayor's office says.
In a press briefing, Pumaren says the food distribution in Barangay Old Balara was assisted by purok leaders to act as marshalls and ensure that health protocols were followed.
Aside from the volunteers, personnel from the Philippine National Police and the city's Task Force Disiplina were also at the event to manage the crowd, which Pumaren says reached around 5,000 to 6,000 people.
He says the line was orderly until rain disrupted the activity and acknowledges that people rushed back to get in line when the rain stopped.
"The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has been instructed to conduct Covid 19 testing among participants of the activity," the mayor also says.
Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos says he may ask National Capital Region mayors to consider loosening some restrictions like curfews and capacities.
Mayors are meeting on Wednesday night, he says on the ABS-CBN News Channel.
