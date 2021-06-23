




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Metro Manila classified as 'low-risk' area for COVID-19
People queue for their COVID-19 vaccine at the SM City San Lazaro in Manila on June 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Metro Manila classified as 'low-risk' area for COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 3:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila is now classified as “low-risk” area for COVID-19 as infections continue to go down, the Department of Health said Wednesday.



DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said the number of cases in the capital region decreased by 23% in the last two weeks.





The average daily attack rate (ADAR) of Metro Manila dropped to 5.7 from 7.43, De Guzman added. ADAR refers to the number of new cases in an area over a two-week period, divided by the population there.



The average daily cases in Metro Manila decreased to 685 from June 16 to 22. It was lower than the average of 825 new cases per day from June 9 to 15.



De Guzman said the capital region is “exhibiting a slow decline after a plateau.”



“The goal now is to push it down even further so that we reach our pre-enhanced community quarantine levels of less than 500 [cases],” she said.



Metro Manila was placed under stricter lockdown in March along with four nearby provinces. The government has since put it under general community quarantine, where various restrictions has been eased. 



Plateauing trend



Meanwhile, Caraga, Davao region and Soccsksargen in Mindanao; and Western Visayas are classified as “high-risk” areas due to high average daily attack areas



The health official said that while there are some improvements in the critical care capacity of areas in Visayas and Mindanao, utilization is still reaching high to critical risk levels.



Nationally, COVID-19 numbers are exhibiting a “plateauing trend” but there are “signs of slow increase,” De Guzman.



The Philippines has so far reported over 1.36 million COVID-19 cases, including 23,809 deaths. Of the total, 3.9% are active cases.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 21, 2021 - 4:54pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 21, 2021 - 4:54pm                              


                              
Manila allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnouts reported in the city.



Mayor Isko Moreno issued the directive at 4:30 p.m., Manila Public Information Office says.



Manila City started its no-walk in policy on Monday, resulting to low vaccination turnouts.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 16, 2021 - 12:25pm                              


                              
Quezon City may terminate its contract with Zuellig Pharma Corp. over "technical difficulties" on its eZConsult service that have prevented residents from signing up for COVID-19 vaccination slots.



"We have issued an ultimatum to Zuellig so they can improve their system quickly and provide all the deliverables. If not, we have no other choice but to find another company that can do the job quickly and efficiently," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte says in a press statement.



The eZConsult system bogged down in June 10, 2021, the QC government said, "causing the city government’s inability to provide vaccines to its constituents in a quick and timely manner."



It said the city may also seek damages from the company over the inconvenience that the technical difficulties caused.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 14, 2021 - 11:46am                              


                              
The curfew in the National Capital Region will be adjusted to from midnight to 4 a.m., Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos announces.



The new curfew hours — shorter than the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed in May — will take effect on June 15.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 26, 2021 - 2:41pm                              


                              
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued a show-cause order for Majority Floor Leader Franz Pumaren to explain alleged violations of health protocols at a food distribution event on Tuesday afternoon.



"The move is consistent with the city government’s policy of going after violators of established health and safety protocols as well as to hold them accountable for their actions, regardless of status or position," the mayor's office says.



In a press briefing, Pumaren says the food distribution in Barangay Old Balara was assisted by purok leaders to act as marshalls and ensure that health protocols were followed.



Aside from the volunteers, personnel from the Philippine National Police and the city's Task Force Disiplina were also at the event to manage the crowd, which Pumaren says reached around 5,000 to 6,000 people.



He says the line was orderly until rain disrupted the activity and acknowledges that people rushed back to get in line when the rain stopped.



"The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has been instructed to conduct Covid 19 testing among participants of the activity," the mayor also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 26, 2021 - 8:37am                              


                              
Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos says he may ask National Capital Region mayors to consider loosening some restrictions like curfews and capacities. 



Mayors are meeting on Wednesday night, he says on the ABS-CBN News Channel.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo City mayor slams Roque for blaming citizens for COVID-19 spread
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo City mayor slams Roque for blaming citizens for COVID-19 spread


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Harry is okay, but sometimes, his mouth runs faster than his brain," Treñas said in an interview aired over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fast-track vaccines to provinces &ndash; Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fast-track vaccines to provinces – Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has ordered government agencies to fast-track the deployment of vaccines to the provinces as the number...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Third vaccine dose still not recommended &ndash; expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Third vaccine dose still not recommended – expert


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the detection of Delta and other variants of concern in the country, a vaccine expert has advised against getting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu bows to IATF over health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu bows to IATF over health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Le Phyllis Antojado |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has set aside her Executive Order 23, which threatens government agencies with criminal and administrative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 4,353 new COVID-19 cases bring total to 1.37 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4,353 new COVID-19 cases bring total to 1.37 million


                              

                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Wednesday said 4,353 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, bringing the total count of infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1,700 provisional SHS teachers rehired for next academic year &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1,700 provisional SHS teachers rehired for next academic year — DepEd


                              

                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
DepEd said the Civil Service Commission granted its request in February for the reappointment of the teachers who were first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte counsel makes wrong claim on arrests for refusing COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte counsel makes wrong claim on arrests for refusing COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Contradicting statements from other government officials, chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo insists people refusing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakas-CMD to back Sara Duterte's possible bid for higher office
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakas-CMD to back Sara Duterte's possible bid for higher office


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats party has committed to back Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s candidacy for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP identifies cops who shot teen in Laguna anti-drug op; witnesses urged to talk
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP identifies cops who shot teen in Laguna anti-drug op; witnesses urged to talk


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“A .45 pistol owned by a Police Commissioned Officer also matched a bullet recovered from Dalit’s body based on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with