Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila down to 700 â OCTA
Security personnel remind people to observe health protocols as they queue for their COVID-19 vaccine at the SM City San Lazaro in Manila on June 22, 2021
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila down to 700 — OCTA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 4:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research on Tuesday said Metro Manila's average number of daily COVID-19 cases has gone down to 700, but cities outside the capital region remain as areas of concern.



The independent panel of experts in its latest forecast said the National Capital Region saw a 15% decrease in new infections in the last seven days. 



Its average daily attack rate was at 5.07 per 100,000 population, classifying it as "moderate-low" while its reproduction rate -- or the number of persons a positive individual can infect -- at 0.73.



Other key indicators also remain within the safe levels, OCTA said. That would mean a positivity rate at 7%, hospital bed occupancy at 35%, ICU bed occupancy at 42%, and 31% of mechanical ventilators in use. 



"Navotas had the lowest average number of cases and lowest ADAR," the panel added, "which means it is close to being classified as a low risk area."



Metro Manila was put under stricter lockdown in March along with four nearby provinces then known as "NCR Plus." The national government has since shifted it to general community quarantine, where various restrictions had been eased.



For the entire country, OCTA said there was an 8% decrease in average daily cases, or from 6,578 from June 8 to 14, to 6,027 from June 15 to 21.



The reproduction rate in the Philippines was at 0.95, it added. But while such is the case, the picture in areas beyond NCR is different. 



Experts said Davao City, Bacolod, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro and Tacloban continue to be areas of concern.



Davao City saw the most increase in cases at 28% in the last seven days, or from 193 to 246. Its ADAR has stood at 13.55, and its ICU nears full capacity at 96%. Hospital beds, meanwhile, are 65% occupied.



The rest had a negative growth rate in cases, but its ADARs were at: 20.76 in Tacloban, 19.63 in Bacolod, 18.54 in Iloilo City and 10.83 in Cagayan de Oro.



High hospital bed occupancy was seen in Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro, Tuguegarao, Dasmarinas, Butuan, Tacloban, Rozas City and Polomok. 



Cities whose ICUs are in critical level are: Davao City, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Tagum, Cotabato City, San Pablo, Koronadal, Batangas City and Sta. Rosa. 



Philippine coronavirus cases are at 1,364,239 as of June 21. There are still 55,847 active cases, while deaths have since climbed to 23,749. Recoveries, meanwhile, are at 1,284,643.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DAVAO CITY
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
