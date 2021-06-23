




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Iloilo City mayor slams Roque for blaming citizens for COVID-19 spread
This screengrab is from the June 30, 2020 press briefing by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
PTV, screen grab

                     

                        

                           
Iloilo City mayor slams Roque for blaming citizens for COVID-19 spread

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 12:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas blasted presidential spokesman Harry Roque for blaming the Ilonggos for the surge in COVID-19 cases in their area. 



"Harry is okay, but sometimes, his mouth runs faster than his brain...instead of trying to look for ways to help out, he is blaming us. What kind of person are you?" Treñas said in an interview aired over Sa Totoo Lang on One PH. 





The Iloilo chief executive called attention to the crumbling health systems in the city, where all ventilators are used and ICUs full up. 



"That's why I am asking for equipment. When are they going to prioritize Iloilo? What hurts is that with cases rising, we're still the ones at fault. What is that? It isn't right."



This comes after Roque claimed that the lack of discipline is the cause of the steep rise in infections outside of Metro Manila. 



“Unfortunately, when it comes to the increase in cases, the solution is to wear masks, wash hands and observe physical distancing,” he said then. 



This is not the first time Roque has pinned the blame on Filipinos for rising cases. 



READ: Roque, who scolds Filipinos for being 'pasaway', justifies 'side trip' to dolphin park






'Pilipino rin kami'



But Treñas on Wednesday called attention to the lack of vaccines in the area, saying his city only received just 66,000 of the 84,000 doses that the Department of Health reported. 



"I'm sorry, [DOH Undersecretary] Vergeire, but it was only 66,000. I don't know and I do not have any knowledge where the 17,000 doses went. I wrote to [DOH Western Visayas director Emilia] Monicimpo, but I didn't get an answer," he also said over dzMM TeleRadyo.



Lawmakers and government officials alike are calling for increased vaccine supplies in areas beyond the so-called NCR+ bubble. 



According to the OCTA Research Group, intensive care units in the city have already hit full capacity



Treñas pointed out that Metro Manila cities were getting much more supplies from the national government than cities outside the capital region. 



"We're a region of about eight million people. Quezon City is a city of three million people. They've already been given already 600,000...we were give just 300,000. What is equitable about that?" the mayor said. 



"I am as Filipino as [Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte], and I am as dedicated to my work as her."



To date, the Department of Health has recorded 1.37 million coronavirus infections in the country, 52,696 of whom are still classified as active cases. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      ILOILO CITY
                                                      PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Third vaccine dose still not recommended &ndash; expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Third vaccine dose still not recommended – expert


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the detection of Delta and other variants of concern in the country, a vaccine expert has advised against getting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte will face only Philippine courts on drug deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte will face only Philippine courts on drug deaths


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has expressed readiness to defend himself against allegations linking him to extrajudicial killings, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Historical site markers at Philippines envoy&rsquo;s residence unveiled
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Historical site markers at Philippines envoy’s residence unveiled


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez has unveiled the National Historical Markers from the National Historical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu bows to IATF over health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu bows to IATF over health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Le Phyllis Antojado |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has set aside her Executive Order 23, which threatens government agencies with criminal and administrative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin: South China Sea ruling a 'North Star' that 'benefits the world'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin: South China Sea ruling a 'North Star' that 'benefits the world'


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Tuesday night asserted that Manila's arbitral in the West Philippine Sea is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo willing to expand 'Vaccine Express' to Visayas, Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo willing to expand 'Vaccine Express' to Visayas, Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said that her office is willing to expand its “Vaccine Express” project to Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic increases trust in news among Filipinos &mdash; Digital News Report 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic increases trust in news among Filipinos — Digital News Report 2021


                              

                                                                  By Yvonne T. Chua |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pandemic has also hiked concern over online misinformation, especially from the government and politicians.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OVP, Manila launch drive-thru vaccine service for riders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OVP, Manila launch drive-thru vaccine service for riders


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday launched the COVID-19 “vaccine express” for riders in the city of Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alternative media groups denounce reported cyberattacks on their websites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alternative media groups denounce reported cyberattacks on their websites


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sweden-based Qurium said it received "brief but frequent denial attacks" in the past months on the pages of Bulatlat, Altermidya...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with