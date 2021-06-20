ICUs in Iloilo City, Koronadal, Bacoor hit full capacity â€” OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research on Sunday said three cities have hit full capacity in their intensive care units for COVID-19 patients, as areas outside Metro Manila continue to fight a surge in infections.

The independent panel of experts in its June 20 report identified the three as Iloilo City, Koronadal in South Cotabato, and Bacoor in Cavite in the last week or from June 13 to 19.

Iloilo City saw an 8% increase in daily new cases in the said period, with its average daily attack rate at 25.83 and its hospital bed utilization rate at 90%.

Cases in Koronadal grew by 16%, its average daily attack rate (ADAR) at 21.60 but its hospital beds still at normal occupancy rate at 61%.

The picture in Bacoor, meanwhile, is mixed. It saw a -18% growth last week, its ADAR at a low 4.99, and its hospital bed utilization rate at 32%. Still, its ICU beds were fully occupied.

Other areas nearing full capacity in its ICUs are: Tuguegarao at 98%, Davao City at 95%, Cotabato City at 94%, General Santos and San Pablo in Laguna both at 86%, as well as Tagum and Naga City also both at 85%

In the last week, Davao City topped OCTA's monitoring list of cities with most new cases, or seeing 252 additional infections from 177 the week before that.

That translates to a 42% growth, according to the experts, and its daily attack rate at 13.88 and 67% of hospital beds taken.

The city was returned to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine which lapses today, June 20. There has been no word yet if the said quarantine status has been extended.

In the capital region, OCTA said it saw an -11% change in cases, or at 750 last week from the 842 recorded the week before that.

Metro Manila's daily attack rate has since stood at 5.43, with hospital bed occupancy at 35% and ICU at 44%.