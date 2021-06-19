




































































 




   







   















On Rizalâ€™s 160th birth anniversary, Robredo calls on Filipinos to be beacons of hope
Vice President Leni Robredo in this undated file photo.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
On Rizal’s 160th birth anniversary, Robredo calls on Filipinos to be beacons of hope

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 3:07pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — On the 160th birth anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal, Vice President Leni Robredo called on Filipinos to be beacons of hope to weather today’s challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.



“Tinatawag tayong maging bukal ng pag-asa, at tumugon sa mga hamon ng panahon — ang paglutas ng pandemya, ang pag-ahon sa kahirapan, ang pagtaguyod ng ating dignidad at karapatan,” Robredo said.



(We are being called to be beacons of hope and to answer today’s challenges — to solve the pandemic, to rise above poverty and to advocate for our dignity and rights.)



She added that the occasion of Rizal’s birth anniversary calls on Filipinos to strengthen their faith.



The vice president also hoped that Rizal becomes an example for the next generation of Filipinos for them to fight for what is right and just. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JOSE RIZAL
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
