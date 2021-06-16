




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
After being overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge, hospital referral center hires more staff
File photo shows hospital beds.
AFP/File

                     

                        

                           
After being overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge, hospital referral center hires more staff

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 3:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The One Hospital Command Center which refers COVID-19 patients to hospitals has hired more staff to assist in its operations, the government’s treatment czar said Wednesday.



Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega told state-run People’s Television that they have recruited around 80 more personnel, including doctors, medical coordinators, IT staff and call agents.





“We’ve improved the services of the One Hospital Command as we’ve expanded our human resource,” Vega said in Filipino.



Vega also shared that they have improved the technology that they use at the command center, which has relocated to the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s headquarters in Mandaluyong City.



“We’ve increased our equipment like the PBX system, laptops and so forth,” he said.



In March, Vega admitted during a congressional inquiry that the command center only had a “very basic” setup, which left its hotline manned by only 30 agents unreachable to many as calls surged from just 70 a day to nearly 400.



The command center was opened in August 2020, when the country was also facing a surge of COVID-19 cases and medical facilities were reporting that they were getting overwhelmed and running out of beds for coronavirus patients.



COVID-19 response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. then said that the command center will ease the coordination and referral of patients across health facilities and ensure there are enough hospital beds for severe and moderate coronavirus cases. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied &ndash; doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied – doctors


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region is on a downward trend, a group of doctors observed an increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has advised people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID to buy their coffins or prepare their cremation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to halt the United States’ assistance to Philippine security forces due to the alleged “mass”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the late Herminio Disini, an associate of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, to pay the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC rejects graft convict Napoles' bid for humanitarian release
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC rejects graft convict Napoles' bid for humanitarian release


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has thrown out an appeal for humanitarian release by plunder convict Janet Lim-Napoles, who also cited a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED calls to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination of students in limited in-person classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED calls to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination of students in limited in-person classes


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera III said students are qualified to receive COVID-19 vaccine as they are already within 18...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR must restore mangroves, seagrasses in Manila Bay instead of planting coconut trees &mdash; fishers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR must restore mangroves, seagrasses in Manila Bay instead of planting coconut trees — fishers


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources led the planting of coconut palms along the baywalk area in Roxas Boulevard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF urged: Find 'middle ground' for returning OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF urged: Find 'middle ground' for returning OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Find the middle ground. We cannot be too stiff, too stringent. There are times we should be flexible," Lacson said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED: 73 schools now allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED: 73 schools now allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the schools were allowed after passing standards by set by CHED, the IATF and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with