




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte salutes people behind community pantries but reminds them of restrictions
Residents line up to get free food and supplies as the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City reopens on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Duterte salutes people behind community pantries but reminds them of restrictions

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 5:55pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged organizers of community pantries to ensure that safety protocols are observed to prevent crowding that may result in the spread of COVID-19.



Duterte said while people who distribute free goods to the needy are admirable, they should see to it that regulations are complied with. He cited a report about 86 persons testing positive for COVID-19 after attending a food distribution activity in Barangay Matandang Balara, Quezon City more than two weeks ago.



"While we have the best of intentions...we must ensure that these activities will not go out of control and become superspreader events," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.



"You know, there is no question about this pantry scheme. As a matter of fact, I salute the people behind these and those who originated it.... If it’s a matter of assessing whether or not you are doing (good), you are doing super good, I salute you and you have a good conscience...But please, read the restriction first," he added.  



Duterte said community pantry organizers whose beneficiaries got infected with the virus may have not read or were ignorant of the prohibitions imposed by the law.



"If there is crowding, it would become a super spreader, the virus will spread and it will not end," the president said.



Duterte noted that other countries are dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 and the Philippines may experience the same if people are complacent.



"Read first and you will learn (that) the contamination is hard to control. It just keeps going back. They have the spike, then they can put it under control, then they go to a lockdown," Duterte said.



"You know, I know that you want to go out. I know that you are itching to travel. But please, if you can do it some other time, do it some other time... I hold everyone responsible for complying with the regulations," he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY PANTRY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte administration 'will never cooperate' with any ICC probe, Palace says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte administration 'will never cooperate' with any ICC probe, Palace says


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will not cooperate with any International Criminal Court investigation into alleged crimes against humanity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Possible ICC probe a blow vs impunity in 'drug war' killings &mdash; rights groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Possible ICC probe a blow vs impunity in 'drug war' killings — rights groups


                              

                                                                  By Jonathan de Santos |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, has asked the court for permission to proceed with an investigation into alleged extrajudicial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miriam&rsquo;s timeless magic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miriam’s timeless magic


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
To those who admired and loved her, she was a “political prophet,” a timeless legacy that every Filipino should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ICC prosecutor seeks Philippines drug war probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ICC prosecutor seeks Philippines drug war probe


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday she wants to open a full investigation into murders during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mamamatay ka talaga': Duterte warns Filipinos who refused COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mamamatay ka talaga': Duterte warns Filipinos who refused COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 6 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has advised people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to buy their coffins or prepare...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells FDA: Resolve questions about ivermectin's efficacy once and for all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells FDA: Resolve questions about ivermectin's efficacy once and for all


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte wants food and drug regulators to resolve questions about the efficacy of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group urges release of &lsquo;at-risk PDLs&rsquo; after death of 75-year-old, sick political prisoner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group urges release of ‘at-risk PDLs’ after death of 75-year-old, sick political prisoner


                              

                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"How many more have to die before our government takes action?" Fides Lim, Kapatid spokesperson, said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte orders arrest of tourists using fake COVID-19 test results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte orders arrest of tourists using fake COVID-19 test results


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered agencies and local governments to arrest travelers who use fake COVID-19 test results...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos crony told to pay over role in mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos crony told to pay over role in mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court said Herminio Disini was liable for exerting "undue influence" in the power plant's construction by taking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with