




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
IATF eases rules on inbound travelers inoculated in the Philippines
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. 
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File

                     

                        

                           
IATF eases rules on inbound travelers inoculated in the Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 12:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fully-vaccinated inbound travelers who were inoculated in the Philippines will go through a seven-day facility-based quarantine, the Palace said Friday.



They will only have to take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test if they show symptoms during their quarantine period.





Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved guidelines for inbound international travel to any port of the Philippines of all fully vaccinated individuals who have been inoculated in the Philippines. 



IATF recommendations require approval by President Rodrigo Duterte to become policy but he usually follows the task force's suggestions.



Roque explained that a person is deemed fully vaccinated after at least two weeks since receiving the second dose of vaccine, or two or three weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.






The fully-vaccinated traveler must carry their vaccination card, “which will be verified prior to departure, and must be presented to a Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) representative for re-verification at the Department of Transportation (DoTr) One-Stop Shop upon arrival,” Roque added.



Under the guidelines, they will go into a seven-day facility-based quarantine upon arrival. The BOQ will conduct strict monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms during this period. 



“RT-PCR test shall only be done when the individual manifests COVID-19 symptoms within the 7-day quarantine,” Roque added.



Quarantine Certificate



After the quarantine, the BOQ shall issue a Quarantine Certificate indicating the individual’s vaccination status. "After this, the passenger will conduct self-monitoring," Roque explained in Friday's Laging Handa briefing.



Meanwhile, the IATF ordered the Departments of Health (DOH), of Finance of the Department of Trade and Industry and of Foreign Affairs, and the National Economic and Development Authority to provide recommendations to further relax testing and quarantine protocols for certain classes of travelers.



As of Friday, travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates are still banned from entering the country. The travel restriction, issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants first detected in India, will be enforced until June 15.



In the same statement, Roque said the IATF also allowed foreign nationals holding Special Resident Retiree’s Visas to enter the Philippines without getting an entry exemption document.



The Bureau of Immigration last May said holders of existing Special Resident and retiree visas must first present an entry exemption document from the DFA upon their arrival in the country. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      IATF
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tarlac resident Gibo Teodoro gets COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tarlac resident Gibo Teodoro gets COVID-19 vaccine in Davao City


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, a resident of Tarlac province, got his first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 shot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mindanao COVID-19 cases outpacing NCR+ &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mindanao COVID-19 cases outpacing NCR+ – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reported more regions nationwide posting a marked increase in COVID cases, with Mindanao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Not yet time to drop face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Not yet time to drop face shields


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We can’t remove the face shield policy for now when our two-dose vaccination coverage is still low due to inadequate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5-day &lsquo;mental wellness&rsquo; leave sought for workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5-day ‘mental wellness’ leave sought for workers


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to grant mental wellness leave to workers has been filed in the House of Representatives.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH notes marked increase in COVID-19 cases across Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH notes marked increase in COVID-19 cases across Philippines


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Case increase nationally and across all island groups was more evident in the past week,” Dr. Alethea De Guzman,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo says no decision yet to run for governor, still open to presidency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo says no decision yet to run for governor, still open to presidency


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday that she has not yet decided to run for governor and that she remains open to run...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao City to be placed under MECQ beginning June 5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao City to be placed under MECQ beginning June 5


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City will revert to the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine beginning June 5, Malacañang announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor confirms one inmate dead, three injured in fight at Bilibid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor confirms one inmate dead, three injured in fight at Bilibid


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed that violence again erupted in the New Bilibid Prison earlier this week leaving one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US to share 7M COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines, other Asian countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US to share 7M COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines, other Asian countries


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a fact sheet, the White House said it would distribute an initial 25 million doses globally. The doses represent an initial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGASA: Tropical Storm Dante leaves PAR but seen to come back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAGASA: Tropical Storm Dante leaves PAR but seen to come back


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Dante” exited PAR at 2 a.m. But based on its forecast track, its center will re-enter the country’s jurisdiction...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with