Davao City to be placed under MECQ beginning June 5
This May 21, 2020 photo shows Davao International Airport
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City will revert to the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine beginning June 5, Malacañang announced Friday.



The city will be under MECQ until June 20 after the government’s pandemic task force approved its request to place it under a stricter quarantine regime due to a surge in cases that overwhelmed the Southern Philippines Medical Center and quarantine facilities.



Meanwhile, the government’s pandemic task force also approved the request of General Santos City to place it under the laxer general community quarantine from June 5 until June 30.



Department of Health data show that there are 1,531 active COVID-19 cases in Davao City, while there are 569 active cases in General Santos City.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

