UP, DLSU ranked among top universities in Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Only two higher education institutions from the Philippines were included in this year’s list of top universities in Asia, according to a London-based global university league table.

The University of the Philippines placed 65th in the 2020 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released Wednesday. The country’s premiere state university climbed 30 places from last year’s 95th ranking.

Meanwhile, the De La Salle University slipped to the 301-350 bracket from 251-300 bracket in 2018, when the institution made it to the list for the first time in 2019.

Times Higher Education assessed Asian Universities based on performance indicators in areas of teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

The UP said the improvement in its ranking was due to “high score” in citation and industry income criteria.

The following are the top 10 universities in Asia, according to the Times Higher Education:

Tsinghua University in China Peking University in China National University of Singapore University of Hong Kong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Nanyang Technological University in Singapore The University of Tokyo in Japan Chinese University of Hong Kong Seoul National University in South Korea University of Science and Technology in China and Sungkyunkwan University in South Korea

The 2020 ranking included just under 500 universities in the region.