COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Composite photo shows the University of the Philippines and the De La Salle University.
Philstar.com/File | Facebook/De La Salle University
UP, DLSU ranked among top universities in Asia
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 9:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Only two higher education institutions from the Philippines were included in this year’s list of top universities in Asia, according to a London-based global university league table.

The University of the Philippines placed 65th in the 2020 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released Wednesday. The country’s premiere state university climbed 30 places from last year’s 95th ranking.

Meanwhile, the De La Salle University slipped to the 301-350 bracket from 251-300 bracket in 2018, when the institution made it to the list for the first time in 2019.

Times Higher Education assessed Asian Universities based on performance indicators in areas of teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

The UP said the improvement in its ranking was due to “high score” in citation and industry income criteria.

The following are the top 10 universities in Asia, according to the Times Higher Education:

  1. Tsinghua University in China
  2. Peking University in China
  3. National University of Singapore
  4. University of Hong Kong
  5. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
  6. Nanyang Technological University in Singapore
  7. The University of Tokyo in Japan
  8. Chinese University of Hong Kong
  9. Seoul National University in South Korea
  10. University of Science and Technology in China and Sungkyunkwan University in South Korea

The 2020 ranking included just under 500 universities in the region.

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 4, 2020 - 8:52am

How do Philippine universities fare in global higher education rankings?

June 4, 2020 - 8:52am

The University of the Philippines climbs 30 places in the latest 2020 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings, ranking 65th this year.

This is a significant rise from last year's 95th place, the university says in its official website.

De La Salle University, meanwhile, ranked 301st-350th in the same university rankings, which uses teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry outcome as criteria.

September 12, 2019 - 12:47pm

The University of the Philippines is among the world's top 500 universities, according to the 2020 World University Rankings by London-based Times Higher Education.

In a statement, UP says it is listed in the 401-500 group of 1,396 ranked research universities, the fourth time that the university is included in the yearly list.

UP was listed among the top 1,000 universities in the world in 2017 and rose to being in the top 800 in 2018. 

UP was among the top 600 universities in the world in the 2019 rankings.

"For 2020, UP has been ranked 159th in citations which places it in the top 11 percent of prestigious universities that have 'influence in spreading new knowledge and ideas.' Its score in citations went up from last year’s 69.1 to 86.9. THE examines research influence by capturing the average number of times a university’s published work is cited by scholars globally," UP says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) "We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte)...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN’s Lopez confirms dual citizenship
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
ABS-CBN executive Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III yesterday confirmed that he has dual citizenship.
Headlines
fbfb
Use of locally made test kits suspended
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
The use of GenAmplify rapid testing kits for the coronavirus disease 2019 has been suspended due to a contamination issue...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines targets higher-spending tourists
By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Philippines will be targeting higher-spending tourists as it moves forward under a new normal.
Headlines
fbfb
Senate approves Bayanihan Act 2
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Senate last night approved on second reading a bill replacing Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act which...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Protesting is not terrorism – DND
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured the people yesterday that protesters are not terrorists as he allayed fears over...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DepEd seeks more funds for ‘blended’ learning
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Education officials have asked lawmakers to increase the budget of the education sector to support programs to be implemented...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Deadline eyed on health workers’ benefit distribution
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte may impose a deadline on the giving of compensation to families of health workers who died on the frontlines...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Jeepney drivers eyed as contact tracers
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Officials are discussing the possibility of tapping jeepney drivers as contact tracers while they are not yet allowed to resume...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
No province ready to reopen tourism yet, DOT chief says
By Rosette Adel | 12 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat bared that some local government units now placed under modified general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with