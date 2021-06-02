




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP
In this file photo, President Duterte holds a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City.
The STAR/File photo

                     

                        

                           
Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 6:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — While President Rodrigo Duterte has not decided on whether to run for vice president next year, Malacañang agrees with Sen. Imee Marcos that the "fight is over" if he does because of his high trust and satisfaction numbers.



Leaders of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan have adopted a resolution urging Duterte to run for vice president, saying his "steadfast leadership" and the "strong public support for his agenda of change" would bring the people and the economy "back to good health." They have also cited the need to continue the socioeconomic agenda of Duterte, who serves as chairman of the party.



Malacañang has said that Duterte was still thinking about a possible bid for the vice presidency but Marcos believes that the fight for the second highest post of the land is over if the chief executive decides to join the race. The senator has also predicted that those who are interested in running for vice president might back out if Duterte seeks the post.



"Well, I agree with that. It is very clear that based on the data I saw in the last six months, the trust and satisfaction rating of our president has not gone below 90 to 91 (percent) even if his critics are very noisy," Roque told radio station dzXL Tuesday.



"What is being discussed right now is who will be the running mate, who will run for president. But the president has not decided (on whether he will run for vice president). He said he would think about it," he added.



Asked who is the preferred running mate of Duterte, Roque replied: "My guess is as good as anyone’s guess since it's just an opinion, just in case. But I think let's just wait for his decision if he will run for vice president."



"Let's just wait since whether they like it or not, candidates have to make a decision by October," he added, referring to the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2022 elections.



Last week, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said Duterte would join the race for vice president if there is a "strong clamor" for him to do so.



"I asked him (Duterte). This was his answer: I leave it to God," Panelo said on One News channel's current affairs program "The Chiefs" last week.



Some groups are urging Duterte's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to gun for the presidency, believing a "Duterte-Duterte" tandem would be difficult to beat during next year's polls. Carpio has said she might run for president in 2034, not next year.



During an event organized by Filipino-Chinese businessmen last April, Roque said Duterte might choose his preferred successor among Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, and former senator Bongbong Marcos if Carpio and his former aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go do not join the presidential race in 2022. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      IMEE MARCOS
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines asks US for at least 3M doses from vaccine surplus


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US earlier pledged to ship some 80 million vaccine doses overseas by the end of June. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said the storm is about to make landfall in the vicity of Romblon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has dismissed the cyberlibel charge against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after businessman Wilfredo Keng, private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A domestic short-haired cat named Jon Snow White is the first pet to be repatriated to the Philippines due to the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Supreme Court has lifted the stop order on the Sandiganbayan proceedings on the plea bargaining agreement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
While President Rodrigo Duterte has not decided on whether to run for vice president next year, Malacañang agrees with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells LGU: Use technology to speed up vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells LGU: Use technology to speed up vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged local governments to use technology and other "advanced approaches" to prevent long lines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House approves bill declaring National Press Freedom Day on August 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House approves bill declaring National Press Freedom Day on August 30


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
(Update) This came from the same 'House of the People' that voted to deny ABS-CBN Corp., the country's largest broadcast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Antibody testing after COVID-19 vaccination not recommeded
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Antibody testing after COVID-19 vaccination not recommeded


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“The DOH does not recommend antibody testing to confirm if you are protected against COVID-19 after vaccination,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House committee OKs bill on institutionalizing UP-DND accord
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House committee OKs bill on institutionalizing UP-DND accord


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Committee on Technical and Higher Education voted to send to the chamber a proposed bill that consolidates three other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with