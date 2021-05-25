




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Courts junk motion questioning warrant vs 4 activists nabbed on Human Rights Day
Families and friends of the seven activists gathered at the Commission on Human Rights to call for their release on December 14, 2020.
Karapatan/Release

                     

                        

                           
Courts junk motion questioning warrant vs 4 activists nabbed on Human Rights Day

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 4:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Two local courts junked separate motions questioning the issuance of search warrants that led to the arrest of four activists among the "Human Rights Day 7."



Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch Branch 91 Presiding Judge Kathleen Rosario De la Cruz-Espinosa and Manila RTC Branch 50 Judge Bibiano Colasito junked the separate motions to quash search warrants issued by QC Judge Cecilyn Villavert-Burgos.





Espinosa ruled on the motion filed by trade unionists Mark Ryan Cruz, Romina Astudillo and Jaymie Gregorio, while Colasito handled the motion filed by trade unionist Joel Demate.



The Human Rights Day 7, including trade unionist Denisse Velasco, were arrested on December 10 in separate raids implementing the search warrant issued by Burgos, based on same applicants and witnesses presented.



Journalist Lady Ann Salem and trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago, also among the “Human Rights Day 7,” walked free in March after a Mandaluyong court granted a similar motion. Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio held that Villavert issued a “general warrant” that was void for vagueness.



The Mandaluyong court also noted “substantial inconsistencies and contradictions” in the testimony and sworn statements of the informant and law enforcers involved in the operation.



READ: Arrests mar commemoration of International Human Rights Day



‘Search warrant issued based on probable cause’



Cruz, Astudillo and Gregorio went the same route as Salem and Esparago and moved for the quashal of the search warrant. The defense asserted that Villavert failed to make a probing and exhaustive examination of the applicant and witnesses, and instead propounded routinary questions that were a rehash of the affidavits.



But the Quezon City court noted that the Supreme Court in Oebanda v. People ruled that the judge bears the mandate to conduct a full and searching examination of the applicant and witnesses.



“Taking into consideration the foregoing principles, this court finds that the subject search warrant was issued based on probable cause, after a searching and probing personal examination under oath of applicant Police Capt. Michael Nathaniel Visco and his witnesses Kharl Lou Geronimo and [Patrolman] Ernie Ambuyoc,” the court said.



On the defense’s claim that the testimonies were inconsistent, the Manila court judge said she “finds that the collective testimonies of the witnesses would prompt a reasonably discreet person to believe that the offense of violation of RA 10951 was committed, and that the objects or items sought for could be found in the premises to be searched.”



“After a careful examination of the arguments of the accused, the court resolves to deny the omnibus motion,” the ruling read.



Cruz, Astudillo and Gregorio are set to be arraigned on May 4.



Deference to issuing court



Demate’s lawyers raised the same argument and said Villavert failed to make probing questions in the application.



The Manila court said that while, noticeably, the court that issued the search warrant failed to ask searching questions during the hearing on certain details such as the supposed gun-running syndicate, “still it appears that it conducted searching questions sufficient to evince a conclusion required for the issuance of the assailed search warrant.”



“[E]ven if the said court had shortcomings in its conduct of the inquiry, still this court has to defer to the former’s findings because as a rule, great respect must be accorded to it as it is presumed to have regularly performed its duties; and this court’s main task is only to check whether substantial evidence exists for the issuance of the warrant,” the ruling read.



The court also presumed the affidavits of the applicant and his witnesses as valid, as it noted that without evidence to prove that there was “reckless disregard for or that the affiants had prevaricated the truth,” it may not disturb conclusions reached by the issuing court on the matter.



Why is this important?



Activists are urging the Supreme Court to look into the “weaponization” of the law, citing the cases of arrests and killings in the implementation of court-issued search warrants that are usually against dissenters.



They called on the SC to place safeguards in its rules allowing Manila and Quezon City judges to issue search warrants that may be implemented across the country, as they note that  these courts have issued “serial warrants,” based on one set of applicants and witnesses.



Responding to these concerns, the SC in March said they will issue rules on the use of body cameras during service of search and arrest warrants.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RED-TAGGING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK's largest warship to sail through Philippine Sea, South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK's largest warship to sail through Philippine Sea, South China Sea


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The aircraft carrier will cover 26,000 nautical miles in 28 weeks, from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea," the Royal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte Parin Movement launched in Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte Parin Movement launched in Manila


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Six more years” – this is the collective cry of the Duterte Parin Movement as they push for the election...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO backs vaccine brand-blind policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO backs vaccine brand-blind policy


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization has expressed support for the Philippine government’s policy not to disclose in advance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jabs for 'willing' general public by June, senator says amid low vaccine acceptance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jabs for 'willing' general public by June, senator says amid low vaccine acceptance


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing the low rate of vaccine acceptance in the country, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the government to allow "the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 more COVID-19 vaccine developers apply for clinical trials in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 more COVID-19 vaccine developers apply for clinical trials in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said the government’s task group on vaccine evaluation and selection has received...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House passes bill on regulating vape, e-cigarettes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House passes bill on regulating vape, e-cigarettes


                              

                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Some 192 members of the lower chamber voted for it, while 34 were against and four abstained.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local researchers to conduct real-world study on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local researchers to conduct real-world study on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said a P100-million project will follow vaccine recipients for a year to determine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House bill seeks penalties for government officials who red tag
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House bill seeks penalties for government officials who red tag


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers said red-tagging should be criminalized because it is committed through the use of public funds has "an injurious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local police ordered: Be on the lookout for parties
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local police ordered: Be on the lookout for parties


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I am reminding all our police commanders to be on alert and strictly monitor your areas of responsibility to prevent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hontiveros: Use untapped 'Bayanihan 2' funds for aid instead of loans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hontiveros: Use untapped 'Bayanihan 2' funds for aid instead of loans


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hontiveros warned that Bayanihan 2's effectiveness will expire in less than two months even as many in the country remain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with