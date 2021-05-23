This May 2021 photo shows patients at the entrance of the emergency room of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina while waiting for further medical attention.
3,083 new COVID-19 cases seen but low number due to system updates
May 23, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 3,083 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, but attributed the relatively low number due to updates in its system.
Authorities said some case data were not included in its COVIDKaya platform and in today's bulletin. They added that a team is now looking into it to address the issue. The country's overall count is now at 1,179,812.
The development saw active cases down by 3,691 from May 22's 54,326. DOH said too that three laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 50,635 or 4.3% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,756, bringing the number to 1,109,226
- Deaths: 38, or now 19,951 in total
What's new today?
- The Philippines has administered over 4 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials. Nearly 950,000 are now fully vaccinated, with 3.14 million with their first dose.
- Cops were told to assist efforts in convincing more Filipinos to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The PNP said this can be done through their community awareness and information dissemination program "Oplan Bandillo."
- Iloilo City was returned to modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31. The same lockdown status was extended also until end-May in Apayao, Benguet, and Cagayan.
- Youth groups objected to a policy by the Commission on Higher Education that would make flexible learning as the "new norm" even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
