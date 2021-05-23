




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
3,083 new COVID-19 cases seen but low number due to system updates
This May 2021 photo shows patients at the entrance of the emergency room of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina while waiting for further medical attention.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File

                     

                        

                           
3,083 new COVID-19 cases seen but low number due to system updates

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 3,083 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, but attributed the relatively low number due to updates in its system.



Authorities said some case data were not included in its COVIDKaya platform and in today's bulletin. They added that a team is now looking into it to address the issue. The country's overall count is now at 1,179,812.



The development saw active cases down by 3,691 from May 22's 54,326. DOH said too that three laboratories did not turn in screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 50,635 or 4.3% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 6,756, bringing the number to 1,109,226
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 38, or now 19,951 in total
    • 




What's new today?



    
	
  • The Philippines has administered over 4 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials. Nearly 950,000 are now fully vaccinated, with 3.14 million with their first dose. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Cops were told to assist efforts in convincing more Filipinos to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The PNP said this can be done through their community awareness and information dissemination program "Oplan Bandillo."
    • 
	
    
	
  • Iloilo City was returned to modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31. The same lockdown status was extended also until end-May in Apayao, Benguet, and Cagayan. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Youth groups objected to a policy by the Commission on Higher Education that would make flexible learning as the "new norm" even after the COVID-19 pandemic. 
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Don&rsquo;t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Don’t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the country expects more COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months, senators warned yesterday against using the jabs to promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s top investigation agencies have zeroed in on the reported online sale of slots for vaccination against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Groups fear learning to worsen if flexible learning pushed as new norm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Groups fear learning to worsen if flexible learning pushed as new norm


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The remarks came after CHED said last week that there would no longer be a return to the traditional in-person classes, and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines’


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group on Friday said it will be up to the national government to decide on their proposal to prioritize...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines administers 4.09 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines administers 4.09 million COVID-19 vaccine doses


                              

                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Some 949,939 Filipinos have completed their shots, while 3.14 million have received their first dose.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Most promises remain unfulfilled': Gov't pressed on Marawi rebuilding, 4 years since siege
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Most promises remain unfulfilled': Gov't pressed on Marawi rebuilding, 4 years since siege


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"President Rodrigo Duterte's promise saying that Marawi will rise as a prosperous city again remains invisible and cannot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toxics watchdog group warns against artificial nail set with toxic glue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toxics watchdog group warns against artificial nail set with toxic glue


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We remind consumers to be cautious when purchasing cosmetic products, especially items lacking market authorization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo City back to MECQ until end-May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo City back to MECQ until end-May


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officials in a May 22 resolution approved the move for stricter pandemic curbs in the city after an appeal from its own local...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP directs precincts: Launch info campaign to convince more Filipinos to get vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP directs precincts: Launch info campaign to convince more Filipinos to get vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Every day, we monitored some of our personnel who initially declined being vaccinated changing their mind. And we attribute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with