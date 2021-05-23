3,083 new COVID-19 cases seen but low number due to system updates

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 3,083 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, but attributed the relatively low number due to updates in its system.

Authorities said some case data were not included in its COVIDKaya platform and in today's bulletin. They added that a team is now looking into it to address the issue. The country's overall count is now at 1,179,812.

The development saw active cases down by 3,691 from May 22's 54,326. DOH said too that three laboratories did not turn in screening results.

Active cases: 50,635 or 4.3% of the total



Recoveries: 6,756, bringing the number to 1,109,226



Deaths: 38, or now 19,951 in total

What's new today?