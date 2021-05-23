




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Groups fear learning to worsen if flexible learning pushed as new norm
This undated file photo shows a student attending online classes. Schooling in the Philippines amid the pandemic has been carried out remotely, which often came with difficulties.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
Groups fear learning to worsen if flexible learning pushed as new norm

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2021 - 11:11am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Youth groups have hit a new policy by the Commission on Higher Education that puts flexible learning as the "new norm" beyond the pandemic, saying it could only heighten difficulties under the setup. 



The remarks came after CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said last week that there would no longer be a return to the traditional in-person classes, and schools can continue the use of its online platforms.





"We maintain that this is nothing but CHED explicitly ignoring the demand of students, teachers and parents for a safe return to face-to-face classes," said the Kabataan Party-list in a statement on Saturday. "This is gross negligence of duty to the education sector."



Classes in the Philippines both the in K-12 and tertiary level have been carried out remotely since the COVID-19 hit in 2020.



That had meant economic and social difficulties for students and faculty, especially amid the pandemic. Several surveys sought to shed light, at least to an extent, on the impact of the present setup on education stakeholders. 



"Not all who are compliant have adjusted to the current learning setup which is still far from flexible," Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-list) wrote on Twitter. "CHED must support calls for education relief measures such as internet and communication subsidies."



The lawmaker sought for clear guidance from CHED on the safe reopening of schools. So far, the commission has cleared some 60 universities for limited physical classes in medical and health allied programs. 



Last week, De Vera also bared that additional programs could soon be allowed per CHED's proposal to President Rodrigo Duterte. 



Elago said she will deliver a privilege speech in the House on Monday on CHED's newly adopted policy, as well as to push for additional education subsidies in her proposed Student Aid Bill.



Another youth group pressed CHED for more financial aid to students economically struggling, and those without the means for gadgets and access to internet. 



Jandeil Ropero of the National Union of Students of the Philippines said repeated calls for academic breaks mirror "how exhausting and unsustainable the current setup in learning is."



"Relatively, face-to-face classes remain to be the most inclusive and accessible option for education," he said. "We need CHED to listen to students and other sectors in education and take action from our calls."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
                                                      KABATAAN PARTYLIST
                                                      NATIONAL UNION OF STUDENTS OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      SARAH ELAGO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Probes launched on sale of vaccine slots in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s top investigation agencies have zeroed in on the reported online sale of slots for vaccination against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No playing God in prioritizing NCR for vaccines’


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group on Friday said it will be up to the national government to decide on their proposal to prioritize...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Don&rsquo;t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Don’t use vaccines to boost 2022 candidacy’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the country expects more COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months, senators warned yesterday against using the jabs to promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED: Flexible learning to stay even after pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED: Flexible learning to stay even after pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The flexible learning system that combines different methods of teaching will be the new norm in the education sector even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte seeks Philippine growth through global digital economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte seeks Philippine growth through global digital economy


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte is pushing for intensified participation of the Philippines in the global digital economy as part of efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP directs precincts: Launch info campaign to convince more Filipinos to get vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP directs precincts: Launch info campaign to convince more Filipinos to get vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“Every day, we monitored some of our personnel who initially declined being vaccinated changing their mind. And we attribute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City opens new bike lanes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City opens new bike lanes


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government inaugurated yesterday new and improved bike lanes along major thoroughfares as part of efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to closely monitor churches
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to closely monitor churches


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police will closely monitor churches as government has allowed up to 30 percent capacity for attendees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, China agree on importance of dialogue in sea disputes


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and China have agreed on the importance of dialogue during their bilateral talks on the South China Sea issue,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with