Iloilo City back to MECQ until end-May
MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus task force has returned Iloilo City to modified enhanced community quarantine starting Sunday until May 31 due to an increase in COVID-19 infections.
Officials in a May 22 resolution approved the move for stricter pandemic curbs in the city after an appeal from its own local government.
"This will help us in lowering our cases and also in our contact tracing efforts," said Mayor Jerry Trenas in a Facebook post. "During this time, please go out only when necessary and make sure to follow minimum health protocols."
Trenas has ordered the temporary closure of the city hall there after a rise in cases among employees, along with mass testing for staff beginning Monday, May 24.
He also appealed to malls and other business establishments to put on hold sales and promos to avoid encouraging people to go out.
Local authorities recorded 44 additional COVID-19 patients on Saturday. Per a tracker by the Department of Health, Iloilo City has 686 active cases at present.
In the same resolution, the task force extended the MECQ status in Apayao and Benguet in the Cordillera Administrative Region, as well as in Cagayan to until the end of the month.
"The risk-level classification of the aforementioned provinces and highly urbanized cities shall be without prejudice to their further reclassification as may be warranted and the declaration of localized Enhanced Community Quarantine in critical areas," it said.
Most areas in the Philippines are under the least strict quarantine classification.
Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal or the 'NCR Plus' and Abra, meanwhile, are under GCQ.
To date, the country's overall count of infections has reached 1,178,217, with 19,946 deaths and 1,103,945 recoveries.
Metro Manila and other areas in the NCR Plus bubble go into the more relaxed Modified ECQ starting April 12. MECQ has more restrictions than the general community quarantine. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
Iloilo City, previously under general community quarantine, will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from May 23 to 31.
The inter-agency task force for COVID-19 approved the appeal of the local government to reevaluate their quarantine classification due to the rising number of cases in the city.
Apayao, Benguet and Cagayan will remain under MECQ until the end of the month.
The local government unit of IloIlo City appealed the reevaluation of their quarantine classification due to rising cases of #COVID19 infections. pic.twitter.com/DRyqKcVU70— ONE News PH (@onenewsph) May 23, 2021
The Department of Health reports an additional 6,895 COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 1,020,495.
- Active cases: 67,769 or 6.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 10,739, pushing total to 935,695
- Deaths: 115, bringing total to 17,031
The Department of Health reports 9,661 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 989,380.
- Active cases: 89,485 or 9% of the total
- Recoveries: 883,221, pushing total to 22,877
- Deaths: 145, bringing total to 16,674
The Department of Health logs 8,719 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 979,740.
- Active cases: 102,799 or 10.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 13,812, pushing total to 860,412
- Deaths: 159, bringing total to 16,529
The Department of Health reports an additional 9,227 COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 962,307.
- Active cases: 116,434 or 12.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 19,699 pushing total to 829,608
- Deaths: 124, bringing total to 16,256
