Immigration offices in 'NCR Plus' on skeleton workforce during GCQ
In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila. 
                            (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 2:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Immigration offices in Metro Manila and the provinces of Laguna, Rizal and Cavite will continue to operate with a skeleton workforce as the localities transition to General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions, the bureau said.



In a statement on Thursday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente explained that the downsizing of BI’s operations is in compliance with guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.





Under IATF rules, government offices are directed to maintain a workforce of up to 50% of their operational capacity.



The government placed the “NCR Plus” bubble under GQC but with “heightened restrictions” until May 31. Public transportation will continue to operate  but only essential travel into and out of the bubble is allowed.



The bureau’s main office in Intramuros, Manila and its satellite and extension offices in neighboring provinces shall operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Morente reminded the public that only those who have secured slots through BI’s online appointment system can transact business in their main building in Manila.



BI Port Operations chef Carlos Capulong meanwhile said the bureau is operating at full capacity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, even though they noted that there are few international flights due to travel restrictions placed on seven countries.



But Capulong said they are expecting a gradual increase in flights in the coming months.



'We are anticipating new batches of immigration officers to be deployed to our airports to ensure we have the adequate personnel to cope with this anticipated increase in the volume of international passengers," he added.  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

