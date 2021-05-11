#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Anti-red tape body threatens raps vs FDA office for 'sitting on' drug applications
This undated photo shows the façade of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Muntinlupa City.
The STAR/File photo

Anti-red tape body threatens raps vs FDA office for 'sitting on' drug applications

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s anti-red tape body is warning an office of the Food and Drug Administration of possible charges if it fails to process over 600 drug applications which it has supposedly been “sitting on” as far back as 2014.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) wants the FDA Center for Drug Regulation and Research to do an inventory of the pending applications and release them within seven days or it may face charges under the Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act.

“Kung hindi ninyo aayusin ‘yan, I would lay down itong nalalabing oras namin dito sa ARTA to make sure na pananagutin ho namin ‘yong mga taong nagpapatagal diyan,” ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica said.

(If you would not fix this, I would lay down the remaining time we have here in ARTA to make sure that those who are prolonging things would be held accountable.)

The ARTA is also directing the FDA center’s director Jesusa Cirunay to explain why no administrative or criminal charges should be filed against her.

It said its move stemmed from 23 affidavits of several pharmaceutical companies who complained of delays in the processing of their applications.

Under pressure

“‘Wag nating paglaruan sa ating maliit na opisina ang buhay ng mga tao dahil pagod na pagod na at sawang-sawa na kami sa mga paliwanag na ibinibigay nila na it doesn’t really solve any problem,” Belgica said.

(Let’s not play with people’s lives from our tiny offices because we are so sick and tired of the explanations that they give and it doesn’t really solve any problem.)

Philstar.com has asked FDA Director General Eric Domingo for comment, but has yet to receive a reply as of publication.

The ARTA’s warning of charges is the latest attempt to put pressure on the FDA to speed up its regulatory processes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Particularly, the FDA has been under pressure from several lawmakers who have been feverishly pushing for the use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, despite thin scientific evidence to support its use for this purpose.

While admitting to facing pressure, Domingo has assured that this has not affected regulatory decisions.

ANTI-RED TAPE AUTHORITY FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
Government wants $21 million refund on WiFi project
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The government wants a refund of the more than $21 million it paid to a foreign contractor who was supposed to install free...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos appeals dismissed VP poll protest, seeks revival of 3rd cause of action
Marcos appeals dismissed VP poll protest, seeks revival of 3rd cause of action
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Marcos is appealing to a tribunal that, in a unanimous vote, junked his poll protest.
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
Pfizer vaccines to be distributed in NCR, Davao, Cebu
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive last night will be distributed in the National Capital Region and...
Headlines
fbfb
Joseph Canlas, detained peasant leader and land defender, dies
Joseph Canlas, detained peasant leader and land defender, dies
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Canlas, vice chairperson of of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), was among those arrested in simultaneous police operations...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;14-day quarantine for resort guests&rsquo;
‘14-day quarantine for resort guests’
By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The hundreds who flouted strict quarantine rules to visit a popular resort in Caloocan City on Mother’s Day last Sunday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte warns barangay captains: Enforce health protocols or be held liable
Duterte warns barangay captains: Enforce health protocols or be held liable
By Alexis Romero | 57 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has warned village chiefs that they would be liable if they fail to enforce quarantine measures...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-red tape body threatens raps vs FDA office for 'sitting on' drug applications
Anti-red tape body threatens raps vs FDA office for 'sitting on' drug applications
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The government’s anti-red tape body is warning an office of the Food and Drug Administration of possible charges if...
Headlines
fbfb
Green group says Nayong Pilipino urban forest a 'critical safe space' in Metro Manila
Green group says Nayong Pilipino urban forest a 'critical safe space' in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement Tuesday, Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said the thriving urban forest on the NPF property...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd studying double shift for teachers' duty in 2022 polls
DepEd studying double shift for teachers' duty in 2022 polls
2 hours ago
"We know that teachers should only render 8 to 10 hours. Beyond those, it will be difficult and very tiring for them," said...
Headlines
fbfb
Jet ski brag got Duterte 'quite a number' of votes too, Lacson points out
Jet ski brag got Duterte 'quite a number' of votes too, Lacson points out
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Duterte made the boast at a televised campaign debate and in response to a fisherman asking what candidates could do to protect...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with