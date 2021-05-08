Pandemic task force allows point-to-point air travel for leisure from ‘NCR Plus’

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has allowed point-to-point air travel from the so-called “NCR Plus” area for leisure purposes in a bid to revive economic activity in tourist destinations that took a major blow due to the pandemic.

“The point-to-point air travel is a temporary means to gradually revive the tourism industry, provide relief to tourism enterprises and generate livelihood to some of the displaced workers in the tourism sector,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

Only chartered flights that would take tourists of all ages, except pregnant women and those under quarantine, from an airport in NCR Plus directly to the hotel or resort and back, including short and direct private transfers by land or water, are allowed under a new administrative order from the Department of Tourism.

Travelling from NCR Plus to a tourism destination by land or sea, or flying on non-chartered flights is still prohibited.

Only hotels and resorts accredited by the DOT in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) or modified GCQ that have been given a certificate of authority to operate for point-to-point travel may accommodate guests under the new scheme. — Xave Gregorio