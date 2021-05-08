#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Pandemic task force allows point-to-point air travel for leisure from âNCR Plusâ
This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a worker cleaning chairs at the boarding area while arriving passengers disembark at the international airport in Manila.
AFP/Romeo Gacad

Pandemic task force allows point-to-point air travel for leisure from ‘NCR Plus’

(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has allowed point-to-point air travel from the so-called “NCR Plus” area for leisure purposes in a bid to revive economic activity in tourist destinations that took a major blow due to the pandemic.

“The point-to-point air travel is a temporary means to gradually revive the tourism industry, provide relief to tourism enterprises and generate livelihood to some of the displaced workers in the tourism sector,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

Only chartered flights that would take tourists of all ages, except pregnant women and those under quarantine, from an airport in NCR Plus directly to the hotel or resort and back, including short and direct private transfers by land or water, are allowed under a new administrative order from the Department of Tourism.

Travelling from NCR Plus to a tourism destination by land or sea, or flying on non-chartered flights is still prohibited.

Only hotels and resorts accredited by the DOT in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) or modified GCQ that have been given a certificate of authority to operate for point-to-point travel may accommodate guests under the new scheme. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 PANDEMIC TOURISM SECTOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
18 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea &lsquo;possession&rsquo;
Carpio to debate anyone on West Philippine Sea ‘possession’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
With a verbal square-off with President Duterte now out of the question following the latter’s change of heart, retired...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
After the 10th day, inbound travelers will be endorsed to their respective local governments to complete the mandatory 14-day...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
AstraZeneca jab gets nod for all age groups
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The AstraZeneca vaccine can again be used for those below 60 years old, the Department of Health announced yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Roque is substitute in supposed Duterte debate with Carpio on West Philippine Sea
Roque is substitute in supposed Duterte debate with Carpio on West Philippine Sea
22 hours ago
The debate had been the president's idea and the challenge was issued after a series of insults at the former Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
British-Filipino nurse awarded in UK for work amid COVID-19 crisis
British-Filipino nurse awarded in UK for work amid COVID-19 crisis
46 minutes ago
Ariel Lanada, a nurse at Oxford University Hospitals, is the joint winner of the Black Asian and Minority Ethnic...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 stricken ship from India arrives in Philippines
COVID-19 stricken ship from India arrives in Philippines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
A Panama-flagged container vessel that stopped in India, with 12 of 21 Filipino crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine, testing rules for inbound travelers revised
Quarantine, testing rules for inbound travelers revised
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
A mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering the Philippines has been imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for...
Headlines
fbfb
Minors, elderly allowed to leave homes for national ID registration
Minors, elderly allowed to leave homes for national ID registration
12 hours ago
Minors aged 15 to 17 will be allowed to go out of their houses, but only to register for the Philippine Identification System,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine exports, imports bounce back in March
Philippine exports, imports bounce back in March
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The country’s trade of goods jumped in March from February, with both imports and exports posting significant upticks...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with