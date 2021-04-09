Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' tourism industry is poised to recover last in Asia as the country struggles to arrest coronavirus spread, likely dealing a huge blow on what was once a booming dollar source for the economy.
Together with India, Malaysia and Indonesia, the Philippines is likely to be among the "laggards" in Asia's tourism revival, ANZ Research said in a report on Friday. This is because these destinations remain "weak" in terms of reopening to tourists amid a sluggish domestic vaccination and uncontrolled local outbreaks.
"So until their domestic virus situation is deemed lowrisk, the tourism sectors in India, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia are likely to be the laggards, even though they have relatively higher exposure to tourists from economies that are ahead of the vaccination curve," ANZ explained.
On the other end of the spectrum, Singapore appears to be the best-placed to lead the tourism recovery in the region, ANZ said. It has had few to no local virus transmission in recent months and has the fastest vaccine rollout in the region, prompting Singaporean authorities to reopen its borders to travellers from Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand and Taiwan.
Meanwhile, Thailand has been "proactive" in trying to kick-start the recovery of its tourism sector. It has reopened its borders to international tourists since fourth quarter last year, and recently reduced quarantine restrictions for vaccinated travellers. "Still, the pace of domestic vaccination nationwide will hinder the pace of the recovery," ANZ said.
If ANZ's outlook is realized, it would not be surprising at all after the Philippines was shut off to the rest of the world from March to September last year as part of lockdowns to control the pandemic’s spread.
The consequence was massive. Tourist receipts in 2020 crashed to P82.24 billion from a record-high of P482.15 billion in 2019. At the same time, foreign arrivals plummeted to just 1.48 million last year, down 82.05% year-on-year.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas was hoping for tourism to gain ground. From a massive 79.5% annual slump in 2020 income, tourist receipts are seen to grow 15% this year and a faster 20% in 2022.
But that target — together with the tourism department's own goal of capturing 10 million foreigners by 2022 — has become more difficult to achieve now after a renewed surge in infections triggered fresh restrictions in Metro Manila and four nearby areas, which some sectors partly blamed to the tourism reopening.
What is sure for now is that focus had been diverted to supporting local tourism in low-risk areas, as the government has yet to indicate when it plans to reopen borders to foreign travelers. "A contained domestic virus outbreak is a pre-requisite for a tourism recovery," ANZ said.
"Economies with high COVID-19 cases will have a more challenging time capturing travel demand and negotiating travel bubble arrangements, regardless of their own reopening policies," it added.
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
New Zealand approves quarantine-free travel with Australia, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a two-way corridor for travel between the two largely COVID-free nations to begin on April 18.
"I can confirm that quarantine-free travel will begin in just under two weeks, at 11:59pm on April 18," Ardern announces after the date was confirmed by her cabinet.
The travel bubble comes more than a year after New Zealand closed its doors in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and six months after Australia allowed New Zealanders to fly into selected states without the need to quarantine. — AFP
Britain will on Monday set out plans to restart international travel, using a "traffic-light" system as the country cautiously emerges from lockdown.
The announcement comes as the UK has set a tentative date of May 17 to relaunch international travel.
Travel destinations will be ranked green, amber or red according to virus risk, Downing Street said in a statement late Saturday, with the government to provide more details on Monday.
International travel is currently banned except for a handful of permitted reasons. This has created massive pent-up demand for summer holidays abroad.
"We are doing everything we can to enable the reopening of our country... as safely as possible," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
The government said the new system "will help ensure the UK's vaccine progress isn't jeopardized and provide clear guidance for travellers".— AFP
The Zamboanga City Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has suspended all commercial inbound flights from Ninoy Aquino International (NAIA) indefinitely.
Local IATF chief implementer Elmeir Apolinario, through the authority of Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, has written all the airline companies and coordinated with the national IATF on the indefinite flight suspension effective Monday and until further notice.
"In view of the confirmed presence of the UK and South African strains of COVID-19 in the country and the re-imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and its neighboring areas, the city will temporarily suspend all commercial flights," the city's IATF said.
The IATF said also affected in the cancellation of flights are connecting flights from Cebu or Davao whose flight origin are from NAIA. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
Foreign parents of Filipino citizens with visas may now enter the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration says Monday.
Foreign parents, however, cannot travel alone even if they have valid visas.
“If they are traveling alone, they will not be allowed entry even if they hold valid visas as the rules provide that they must be traveling with their Philippine spouse or children,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente says in a statement.
Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong says the city will not accept tourists from NCR, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna and Cavite in line with the IATF Resolution No. 104 that prohibits non-essential travels. — Philstar.com/Rosette Adel
- Latest
- Trending