Filipino fisherfolk not covered by China's fishing ban in South China Sea â€” task force

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government encouraged Filipino fishermen to go out to the West Philippine Sea, a portion of the South China Sea, amid Beijing's imposition of an annual fishing ban.

On May 1, China started its fishing ban covering the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea.

The fishing moratorium is part of Beijing's efforts "to promote sustainable marine fishery development and improve marine ecology," according to a report from Chinese state-run Xinhua.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, meanwhile, said it has noted China's unilateral fishing ban from May 1 to August 16.

"This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen and the NTF-WPS opposes China's imposition of the same over the areas within the territory and jurisdiction of the Philippines," the task force in a statement released Tuesday night.

Xinhua reported that more than 50,000 Chinese fishing vessels from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan are expected to suspend operations during the fishing ban.

"The NTF-WPS reiterates that our fisherfolk are encouraged to go out and fish in our waters in the WPS," the task force added.

Vietnam had also rejected China's unilateral fishing moratorium, stressing that it has legal rights over sea areas identified under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Vietnam objects to and resolutely rejects this unilateral decision by China. The fishing ban has violated Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago, infringed international law," Vietnamese foreign ministry deputy spokesperson Doan Khac Viet earlier said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray