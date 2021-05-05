#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Filipino fisherfolk not covered by China's fishing ban in South China Sea â€” task force
Photo taken on April 30, 2021 shows fishing vessels sail back to a port before the enforcement of annual summer fishing ban, at Jinqing Town of Luqiao District in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The annual summer fishing ban, covering the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea started on May 1.
Xinhua

Filipino fisherfolk not covered by China's fishing ban in South China Sea — task force

(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government encouraged Filipino fishermen to go out to the West Philippine Sea, a portion of the South China Sea, amid Beijing's imposition of an annual fishing ban.

On May 1, China started its fishing ban covering the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the South China Sea.

The fishing moratorium is part of Beijing's efforts "to promote sustainable marine fishery development and improve marine ecology," according to a report from Chinese state-run Xinhua.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, meanwhile, said it has noted China's unilateral fishing ban from May 1 to August 16.

"This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen and the NTF-WPS opposes China's imposition of the same over the areas within the territory and jurisdiction of the Philippines," the task force in a statement released Tuesday night.

Xinhua reported that more than 50,000 Chinese fishing vessels from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan are expected to suspend operations during the fishing ban.

"The NTF-WPS reiterates that our fisherfolk are encouraged to go out and fish in our waters in the WPS," the task force added.

Vietnam had also rejected China's unilateral fishing moratorium, stressing that it has legal rights over sea areas identified under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Vietnam objects to and resolutely rejects this unilateral decision by China. The fishing ban has violated Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago, infringed international law," Vietnamese foreign ministry deputy spokesperson Doan Khac Viet earlier said. —  Patricia Lourdes Viray

CHINA FISHING BAN SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duque as hero? Lacson says &lsquo;hilo&rsquo;
Duque as hero? Lacson says ‘hilo’
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Senators disputed yesterday President Duterte’s assertion that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was the “hero”...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license &mdash; PMA
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license — PMA
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
"If they think they're above the law, they're not," the Philippine Medical Association said on doctors who prescribed the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up&rsquo;
‘Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up’
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to immediately lift quarantine restrictions “once things start to clear” even as he...
Headlines
fbfb
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
9 hours ago
Close to 700 more COVID-19 variant cases have been detected by the Philippine Genome Center and University of the Philippines-National...
Headlines
fbfb
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Philippines will require a “hard, long and strict” quarantine for travelers who will arrive in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard &mdash; Esperon
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard — Esperon
1 hour ago
The report said that on April 27, seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation"...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
To prevent a further surge of infections, the National Task Force against COVID-19 intends to prioritize infection hotspots...
Headlines
fbfb
Speedy release of P10.6 billion to NTF-ELCAC questioned
Speedy release of P10.6 billion to NTF-ELCAC questioned
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon yesterday questioned what he described as the speedy release of P10.6 billion to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
The temperature in Metro Manila yesterday hit 35.2 degrees Celsius, the hottest recorded so far this dry season, according...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd extends early registration in public schools
DepEd extends early registration in public schools
By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education has extended the early registration for incoming Kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 students...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with